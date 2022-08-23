A Disney Hotel Favorite Is Going Out of Business

Disney doesn’t merely want you to have a good time on your vacation. The company sets the bar much higher than that.

The Mouse House wants you to be transported when you visit one of its theme parks, and the luxury hotels and restaurants that are situated nearby. No detail goes unconsidered, from the way the trash cans are designed to not overfill to the park’s use of forced perspective to create the illusion that some buildings are taller (or shorter) than they really are to the imagineers love of hiding secret Mickey’s all over the place.

Long before terms like “immersive experience” were fairly common marketing terms, Disney (DIS) went all out to make it feel like if you weren’t actually stepping foot inside a Disney film, you still felt like you and your family had a magical experience.

But now it seems that a company that partnered with Disney to help bring a bit of something special to their hotels is going out of business, and fans might be upset to lose this part of the experience.

This Disney Partner Is Going Out Of Business

Sensory details are one of those things that you might not think about a lot, but you notice when they’re having their intended effect. The way something smells or tastes can help form the core of a memory, according to studies. It’s not always a direct thing, but the right scent can help make an impression more vivid and favorable, and stay with you in a real way.

This is one of the reasons why Disney famously pumps “Smellitzers” into its parks, such as Apple Pie in Mickey’s PhilharMagic, according to Disney Food Blog.

But sensory experiences and delighting the nose isn’t just for Disney’s parks. Since 2006, they’ve partnered with the skincare company H20+ for a special line of signature branded soaps, lotions and assorted toiletries, including a fan favorite Sea Salt Face and Body soap and the Sea Marine Conditioner. There’s even a special line just for Disney’s Star Wars hotel, because who doesn’t want to smell like a Jedi?

But as noted by The Points Guy, H2O+ has announced that “After 30+ amazing years of innovation, we have made the very difficult decision to retire the brand at the end of the year.” No further explanation was given.

There’s Still Time To Get Your Favorite Disney Scents

If this news caught you off guard, do know that the company is still selling their creams and soaps on Amazon and on ShopDisney, in case the idea of life without the Disney Resorts Grapefruit Bergamot Body Wash just sounds unbearable. Most products are 30% off, and you can get free shipping on orders over $75 with the codeword SHIPMAGIC.

Additionally, a spokesperson has confirmed to The Points Guys that “there will be no immediate change of products in the Disney resorts, cruise ships, etc.” Though it wouldn’t be surprising at all if guests start hoarding the soaps and asking for extras to take back at home with them.

It’s not known who Disney will partner with in the future for its soaps and related toiletries. For environmental reasons, hotels have been shifting away from individual bottles to larger mounted dispensers which create less waste.

Marriott began phasing out small bottles in 2019, and other hotel chains, such as Hyatt Hotels and the company that owns Holiday Inn, have joined in as well, and California and the state of New York have banned small bottles entirely with a law that goes into effect next year.

Marriott estimates that eliminating 500 million small bottles a year will save 1.7 million pounds of plastic.

In 2018, Disney also announced that it would be eliminating small plastic toiletry bottles from the Disney Resort hotels and Disney Cruise Line ships. It’s currently unclear if this change in strategy led to H20+’s closing.