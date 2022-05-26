A Beloved Show Is Returning To Walt Disney World

It’s been a slow comeback for the Magic Kingdom.

After covid-19 hit in March 2020, the park understandably shut down for the rest of the year.

Once vaccines became available, it reopened in the summer of 2021, but not all the way.

Many of Disney’s (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report more interactive events were closed down, both due to fears of crowd size and worker shortages.

But once more people became vaccinated, or made it clear that they were never going to get vaccinated and we’d just have to live with that, Disney’s parks began bringing back its attractions one by one.

And now a long-awaited fan favorite is making its return.

What Attraction Is Disney Bringing Back Now?

A number of park favorites have recently been reinstated in the past few months, including the Main Street Electrical Parade in Disneyland as well as the Disneyland Forever fireworks spectacular.

Disney World also recently announced that Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party would return later this year (you can probably guess when) as well as musical performances based on “The Lion King” and “Finding Nemo.”

And now, Disney has set a date for the return of one of its most beloved musical attractions. The Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue! will return on June 23, and you can make your reservations starting now.

Image source: Walt Disney.

What Is The Hoop-Dee-Doo Revue?

As we previously noted, the Hoop-Dee-Doo Revenue is a dinner theater with deep roots, stretching back to nearly the start of the opening of Disney World.

The show is a Western-themed family friendly show that takes place on Pioneer Hall at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.

“First debuting in 1974, Hoop-Dee-Doo will once again offer guests a rousing Wild West performance, singing, zany vaudeville comedy with lots of laughs and an unforgettable countrified feast full of fried chicken, smoked BBQ ribs, a variety of savory sides and of course, strawberry shortcake, yum!,” said the company on its blog, which noted that the show will have “a new script and scenery, but will stay true to the experience that generations have come to love.”

“I remember when I first walked out on the Pioneer Hall stage, cast as Six Bits Slocum, and saw how much our guests enjoyed the show,” said Tom Vazzana, now a creative director with Disney Live Entertainment said in a statement.

“Over the years, I’ve seen the show grow with our guests and when we return, our hope is that guests truly see themselves reflected on stage and in our performances.”

Guests will have to make a reservations to see the show, which they can do now. That might limit the options for people who like to make spur-of-the-moment plans, but it helps the park run smoother overall.

Disney’s Parks Aren’t Completely Back Yet

The more Disney brings back beloved attractions to its parks, the more parents and Disney fans are tempted to return to the fold.

But not everything is back just, as Disney has a list of popular attractions on its website that are still unavailable, including the Jeweled Dragon Acrobats at Epcot, the Once Upon a Time nighttime show and Donald's Dino-Bash! at the Animal Kingdom.

There’s no word on when these attractions will be back, or if they will be returning at all. But all in good time, presumably.