Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
P&G Sets Net-Zero Target Along With Companies Worldwide
P&G Sets Net-Zero Target Along With Companies Worldwide
Publish date:

8 Wall Street Firms Snub Alliance to Fight Climate Change: Report

The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero is reportedly struggling to get funds from a string of top notch asset managers and investment bankers in the U.S.
Author:

A new financial alliance aimed at curbing climate change is reportedly struggling to get funds from a string of top notch asset managers and investment bankers in the U.S., Bloomberg reports.

T. Rowe Price Group, Pimco [Pacific Investment Management], Fidelity Investments, Capital Group, PGIM and Northern Trust Asset Management, and the money management units of Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are all reportedly on that list.

All eight have decided to exclude themselves from one of the industry’s biggest coalitions to fight climate change, the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, Bloomberg first reported.

GFANZ is led by former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and has been trying to drum up financial support towards climate neutrality throughout 2021.

Last month GFANZ announced $130 trillion of private capital directed to meaningful decarbonisation at COP26. 

The alliance has managed to sign up other top banking giants including JPMorgan, BlackRock, Citigroup and Vanguard.

Thus far, while the banking arms of Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have both joined the GFANZ unit for banks, the asset management divisions have stayed away from signing up, the reports says.

TheStreet Recommends

Goldman Sachs told Bloomberg the unit is now "actively evaluating signing up for the sub-alliance for asset managers, and is supportive of its goals." 

Morgan Stanley declined to comment on the Bloomberg report.

The other firms that have chosen to not support GFANZ so far have mostly listed "fiduciary" responsibilities to clients as the main reason. Some firms said they have made "independent commitments"  towards these issues and maintained that they support climate sustainability causes, the report says.

Ryan Korinke, managing director and global head of sustainability at Pimco, told Bloomberg that the firm “strongly supports climate and sustainability-related initiatives.” 

Pimco also offers a “full range of strategies and products” that allow it to manage client money in a manner that’s consistent with net-zero goals, Bloomberg reported.

“However, as a fiduciary, we don’t believe it’s appropriate to make specific commitments on our clients’ behalf, especially given the complexity of the long-term challenges ahead,” Korinke told Bloomberg.

Fidelity Investments told Bloomberg that they agree in principle with zero emission pledges made by GFANZ.  

"Fidelity has approached these issues with a thoughtful and strategic investor mindset, and after careful consideration, the company has opted to make independent commitments rather than sign on to shared pledges,” a Fidelity Spokesperson told Bloomberg.

Musk Bezos Zuckerberg Lead
INVESTING
TSLAFBGOOGL

The Rich Are Selling Stock at a Record Pace Ahead of Potential Tax Increases

YouTube To Launch TikTok-like Short-form Video Feature In India After Ban Of Chinese App
INVESTING
DISGOOGL

YouTube Subscribers Could Lose Disney, ESPN and Other Channels This Week

Coronavirus: China Suspends Poultry Imports From Tyson Foods Plant After Workers Test Positive
MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS
MMMNEOG

3M Food Safety Unit and Neogen to Combine in $9.3 Billion Deal

Cheaper Gas Prices Can Result in Consumers Paying More at the Pump
COMMODITIES

Omicron Variant May Dampen Demand For Oil, IEA Warns

NYSE Traders Lead
INVESTING
MSFTTSLAAAPL

Breaking News: Stocks End Lower, Led By Big Tech, as Fed Meeting Looms

Boeing 737 MAX: China's Flight Ban Won't Be Lifted Until Safety Concerns 'properly Addressed'
INVESTING
BAEADSY

Boeing New Plane Deliveries Quadruple in November from 2020

Could Netflix Survive on Just Its Own Original Content?
LIFESTYLE
NFLXAMZNDIS

Netflix Aggressively Cuts Prices In India

Pizza Forno Automated Kiosk Lead
FOOD AND DRINK
DPZMCD

A Little Known Pizza Chain Shows Domino's Its Robot Future