7 Worst Stocks in the Nasdaq on Tuesday: Citrix Drops

The worst-performing stocks in the Nasdaq on Tuesday included Citrix Systems, PayPal, and Splunk Inc., among others.

The major U.S. indices ended lower on Tuesday, as early optimism over President Donald Trump's signing of the coronavirus relief package wilted when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ken.) thwarted efforts to increase direct payments to hurting Americans.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 68 points, or 0.22%, to 30,335, the S&P 500 slipped 0.22%, while the Nasdaq Composite gave up 0.38%.

Here are the worst stocks on the Nasdaq on Tuesday based on percentage change at the close of trading.

1. Citrix Systems Inc | Decreased -2.19%

Shares of Citrix Systems dropped $2.91, or 2.19%, to close at $130.11, as stocks were broadly weaker on the day. Year-to-date, the stock is up slightly more than 17%.

2. Paypal Holdings | Decreased -1.99%

PayPal (PYPL) - Get Report shares fell $4.70 Tuesday to end the day down 1.99% at $231.03. The stock is up more than 113% so far this year.

3. Splunk | Decreased -1.89%

Earlier this month, Splunk (SPLK) - Get Report, the San Francisco provider of data-analysis software, reported a wider fiscal-third-quarter loss on 11% lower revenue. Both figures, as well as the company’s fourth-quarter revenue outlook, lagged Wall Street’s expectations.

4. Check Point Software | Decreased -1.85%

Check Point Software (CHKP) - Get Report shares fell 1.85% Tuesday to close at 135.04. Also on Tuesday, OMNIQ, which provides supply chain and AI services, said it will offer Check Point’s ZoneAlarm mobile device security software along with its supply chain mobility solutions for its multi-industry customer base, including Fortune 500 companies.

5. Workday Inc | Decreased -1.74%

Shares of Workday (WDAY) - Get Report fell along with the broader market on Tuesday, slipping 1.74% to end at $237.72. So far this year, the stock is up about 45%.

6. Cintas Corp | Decreased -1.93%

Cintas (CTAS) - Get Report shares fell almost 2% on Tuesday, down $6.82 to end at $347.37. Cintas, which provides uniform sales and rental services, last week report better-than-expected earnings results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, ended Nov 30, 2020. While earnings beat estimates by 20.18%, sales lagged by 0.23%.

7. Skyworks Solutions | Decreased -1.83%

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) - Get Report shares fell $2.81 to close at $150.41 Tuesday. At the start of the week, Skyworks had risen more than 8% in the past month, while the overall computer and technology sector was up more than 5%.

All stock prices and activity referenced are pulled from Barchart.com.