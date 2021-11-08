7 Million Robinhood Users' Data Exposed As Stock Falls After Hours

Trading platform Robinhood said Monday that a data breach on Nov. 3 exposed the data of at least 7 million of its customers.

The news pushed the stock price of the company lower in after market trading, dipping 3.21% at last check from a $36.26 market close.

The Menlo Park-based fintech said in a statement that it the Nov. 3 breach “obtained access to a limited amount of personal information for a portion of [Robinhood’s] customers.”

A statement from Robinhood said that the full names of at least 2 million customers were leaked, but no debit card, bank account or social security info is believed to have been exposed thus far. Various amounts of different types of data were leaked in the breach, the statement said.

The company has had its share of pricing worries: On Oct. 27 it saw its share price tank 10.4%, well below its IPO price of $38 per share.