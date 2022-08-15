Prices are rising and our budgets are tightening -- but that doesn't mean you have to stop giving money to the causes that are closest to your heart.

Inflation has a lot of folks cutting out luxuries and pinching more pennies. It's always hard to cut out the things you enjoy, but it hurts a little extra when budgeting means making less charitable donations.

It feels great to be in a place where you can financially support causes you're passionate about -- and the tax benefits ain't bad, either. Fortunately, the age of technology has made getting involved in a good cause easier than ever.

Before choosing which apps can help you help others most effectively, it's important to keep a few things in mind. First of all, these methods of giving are convenient, easy, and rewarding -- but they aren't tax deductible. Secondly, it's always paramount to any charity actions to know which organizations are receiving money and what they're doing with it. Do your research like you would with any other place you'd decide to spend money.

Ad-Based Apps & Sites

There are two main ways that apps and websites can turn your time and energy into charitable donations. The first usually introduces you to advertisements while you play a game or surf the web. Just like many for-profit websites use ad revenue to make money, these services donate that revenue to charity.

Tab for a Cause is one of the easiest ways to donate to charity. Usually when you open a new browser tab, you're automatically directed to your search engine of choice. Tab for a Cause reroutes that page to its own page, where you'll see the time, a background image, a search bar, and a sidebar with ads. The ad revenue is spent on various charities that support lots of causes, from reproductive health to bail funds to support for the Ukraine. Each time you use the page, you earn a heart. At any time, you can donate your hearts to a specific partnered charity, a system that helps Tab determine how to divide up the funds acquired.

Free Rice lets you tackle food insecurity around the world by playing simple trivia games. Brush up on any number of subjects from world geography to music reading. For every answer you get right, you donate a metaphorical 10 grains of rice to feed people in need. The service is run by the UN’s World Food Program, so its impact is felt worldwide. Free Rice isn't available on an app, but it's very mobile-friendly, so you can just play on your phone's internet browser.

Service-Based Apps

Other apps focus on acts of service. Some will track your mileage and arrange donations based on your fitness habits, others connect you with people or groups who can use your skills and services.