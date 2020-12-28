The worst-performing stocks in the Nasdaq on Monday included Moderna, Zoom Video, and Docusign among others.

On Monday, U.S.-listed shares of AstraZeneca (AZN) - Get Report rose after media reports suggested that its coronavirus vaccine could be approved this week.

Here are the worst stocks in the Nasdaq on Monday measured by their performance in percentage change at the close of trading on Dec. 28.

1. Moderna | Decreased 9.7%

Moderna’s MRNA coronavirus vaccine candidate won approval from an FDA advisory committee late Thursday, paving the way for the second vaccine candidate to combat the Covid-19 pandemic to win full FDA approval.

The committee voted 20-0 with one abstention to recommend that the FDA grant Moderna’s emergency use authorization.

2. Zoom Video | Decreased 6.3%

Earlier this month, shares of Zoom Video Communications ZM fell sharply, as analysts expressed concern about valuation despite the videoconferencing company releasing a strong earnings report.

3. DocuSign | Decreased 6.4%

Shares of DocuSign DOCU traded higher earlier this month after the e-signature company posted quarterly results that handily beat analysts’ estimates, prompting a raft of accolades over the company’s prospects as well as several price-target upgrades.

DocuSign posted fiscal third-quarter earnings of 22 cents a share, well above the 13 cents a share forecast by analysts polled by FactSet. Sales rang in at $382.9 million, up 53% year over year and also above expectations of $361.2 million.

4. Pinduoduo | Decreased 5.9%

In November, shares of Pinduoduo PDD jumped after the Chinese e-commerce platform reported a surprise adjusted profit and a jump in revenue.

The Shanghai company reported a third-quarter net loss of $115.6 million. Adjusted profit was 0.33 yuan per American depositary share, topping analyst estimates of a loss of 1.14 yuan a share.

5. Workday | Decreased 2.8%

Shares of Workday (WDAY) - Get Report dropped premarket in November following its third-quarter earnings release as the accounting software maker topped earnings and revenue estimates and issued weak guidance for 2021.

The company said it expects software demand to continue to come under pressure in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

6. Splunk | Decreased 2.6%

Earlier this month, Splunk SPLK, the San Francisco provider of data-analysis software, reported a wider fiscal-third-quarter loss on 11% lower revenue.

Both figures, as well as the company’s fourth-quarter revenue outlook, lagged Wall Street’s expectations.

For the quarter ended Oct. 31, Splunk’s loss widened to $1.26 a share from 38 cents a share in the year-earlier quarter. On an adjusted basis, Splunk posted a loss of 7 cents a share.

All stock prices and activity referenced are pulled from Barchart.com.