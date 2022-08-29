$6 is the New $5 on Fast-Food Menus

People seeking to beat inflation are looking for the best fast-food meal deals at restaurant chains, such as Wendy's and Burger King.

Rising inflation has prompted fast-food customers to look for the best meal deals to rein in expenses in their budgets.

Remember when fast-food restaurant chains used to brag about how much cheaper their menu was compared to their competition. Back in 2001, fast-food burger chain Carl's Jr. and sister chain Hardee's rolled out what they called the Six Dollar Burger, which they sold for $3.95. The burger consisted of angus beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles, mustard, mayonnaise, and ketchup on a bun.

Carl's Jr./Hardee's claimed a comparable burger at any number of competitors would sell for $6. They said their burger was worth $6 but they charged $3.95. In 2009, the burger was discounted in a promotion to $2.79 the Orange County Register reported, but over the next few years the price would rise to about $4.99.

In 2014, the fast-food chain changed the name of the burger to Thickburger, as noted in Tripadvisor, when it became apparent that the burger was heading for a $6 price. Today, the burger is the Original Angus Burger and sells for $6.99.

Shutterstock

The Best Fast-Food Meal Deals

Wendy's (WEN) currently may have the best meal deal out there with its 4 for $4 deal that has a Jr. Cheeseburger, value drink, Jr. Fry and four-piece order of chicken nuggets. It also has the $5 Biggie Bag with choice of Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, Crispy Chicken BLT Sandwich, Double Stack (the Jr. Cheeseburger with two patties), drink, small fries and four-piece order of chicken nuggets.

Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) Burger King is competing with Wendy's with its $5 Your Way Deal, offering a Double Whopper Jr., 4-piece Nuggets, small french fries and small drink or the $6 Your Way Deal with the Bacon Double Cheeseburger, Chicken Fries 9 Piece and value fries.

When it comes to fried chicken fast food, Restaurant Brands' Popeyes has an eight-piece Hushpuppy Shrimp Dinner with fries and a biscuit is $5 for mobile pickup only. But a two-piece chicken combo with mashed potatoes and gravy and a biscuit will run you $11.29. A Classic Chicken Sandwich combo with a regular side and small drink is $10.99.

Price is Right For This Chicken Meal

Yum! Brands' (YUM) KFC on Aug. 29 rolled out the best deal for fried chicken right now with its 2-Piece Drum and Thigh Combo Meal for $6, which includes two pieces of either Original Recipe or Extra Crispy chicken, a side of mashed potatoes and gravy, a biscuit and medium soft drink. The deal is available in restaurants, online at KFC.com and on the KFC mobile app.

KFC also extended its limited-time $5 Mac & Cheese Bowl deal, available only on the KFC mobile app or at KFC.com to Nov. 13. The meal is available in Classic or Spicy and includes creamy cheddar mac and cheese topped with KFC's crispy popcorn chicken and a sprinkle of a three-cheese blend.

For a limited time, KFC will offer a free half-gallon beverage bucket with a choice of beverage for each order of a 12-piece or larger meal through Sept. 11.

"We know consumers are feeling a pinch in their pocketbooks, and these affordable meal deals make it easier for them to enjoy the KFC favorites they love," Nick Chavez, chief marketing office of KFC U.S., said in a statement.