The best-performing stocks in the Nasdaq on Monday included Ulta Beauty, Ross Stores and Apple, among others.

Stocks rose Monday after President Donald Trump signed a $2.3 trillion spending bill that includes nearly $1 trillion of coronavirus relief.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 204 points, or 0.68%, to 30,403, while the S&P 500 rose 0.87% and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.67%. All three major indexes hit records.

Here are some of the best stocks in the Nasdaq on Monday measured by percentage change at the close of trading on Dec. 28.

1. Ulta Beauty Inc | Increased +5.1%

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) - Get Report shares were higher. Early this month the cosmetics chain had reported fiscal-third-quarter net income fell 41% on 7.8% lower revenue.

The Bolingbrook, Ill., retailer's adjusted profit beat Wall Street estimates while revenue was in line with expectations.

2. Cintas | Increased +4.7%

Cintas (CTAS) - Get Report shares rose. On Dec. 22 the company reported that for the second quarter ended Nov. 30, net income per share rose 15% on 4.7% lower revenue.

3. Amazon | Increased +3.5%

Mastercard data show that U.S. holiday retail sales from mid-October through Christmas Eve were up 3% from a year earlier, Barron’s reported.

4. Ross Stores | Increased +3.9%

Ross Stores (ROST) - Get Report stock has been on a tear. It was up 39% from the beginning of November through Friday. In November, three analysts raised their share-price targets after the discount apparel/home retailer reported stronger-than-expected revenue.

5. Apple | Increased +3.6%

Apple’s (AAPL) - Get Report iPhone business in China on Friday received a positive assessment from Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty, who has an overweight rating and a $144 target price on the stock.

“We believe iPhone is outperforming expectations in China, as data through the end of November points to year-over-year iPhone shipment growth and share gains in China,” Huberty wrote in a commentary.

5. Facebook | Increased +3.6%

Alphabet's Google (GOOGL) - Get Report and Facebook (FB) - Get Report agreed to "cooperate and assist one another" if they ever faced an investigation into their pact to work together in online advertising, according to an unredacted version of a lawsuit filed by 10 states against Google this month.