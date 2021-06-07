5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: U.S. Concrete, Moderna, Eli Lilly

U.S. Concrete, Moderna, Eli Lilly, AMC Entertainment and Clean Energy Fuels are five top stock gainers for Monday.

Stocks were mixed on Monday as investors considered inflation risks and the implications of a global tax agreement.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Monday:

1. U.S. Concrete | Increase 29%

U.S. Concrete (USCR) - Get Report leaped after the company agreed to be acquired by Vulcan Materials (VMC) - Get Report, a deal valued at $1.29 billion. Vulcan will pay $74 cash for each U.S. Concrete share. The deal is expected to close in the second half.

2. Moderna | Increase 8.1%

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report traded at a record after the drugmaker filed for European approval of its coronavirus vaccine for use in teenagers. Moderna, which is seeking similar authority from health officials in Canada, said late-stage data from its TeenCove study "met its primary immunogenicity endpoint, successfully bridging immune responses to the adult vaccination."

3. Eli Lilly | Increase 10%

Shares of Eli Lilly (LLY) - Get Report advanced after the Food and Drug Administration cleared aducanumab, Biogen's (BIIB) - Get Report highly anticipated Alzheimer's disease drug. Eli Lilly is one of several companies that are also working on Alzheimer's treatments. Cassava Sciences (SAVA) - Get Report was also rising on the news.

4. AMC Entertainment | Increase 17%

Meme stock favorite AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report rose. Meanwhile, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it was scrutinizing markets for signs of manipulation and other misconduct as the theater chain operator and other meme stocks continue to surge, Bloomberg reported.

5. Clean Energy Fuels | Increase 10%

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) - Get Report continued to advance as the renewable natural gas provider became another meme stock favorite.