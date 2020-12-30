5 Worst Stocks in the Nasdaq on Wednesday: Moderna Slides Again

The worst-performing stocks in the Nasdaq on Wednesday included Moderna, Seattle Genetics, and Facebook, among others.

On Wall Street Wednesday, stocks closed at a record amid a stalled push to increase stimulus payments for most Americans to $2,000 and the U.K.'s approval of a second coronavirus vaccine. The Dow gained 73 points, or 0.24%, to 30,409, while the S&P 500 was up 0.13% and the Nasdaq rose 0.15%.

Here are the worst stocks in the Nasdaq on Wednesday by their performance in percentage change at the close of trading on Dec. 30.

1. Moderna | Decreased -2.85%

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report recently has been hammered. The shares are up about 2.5% on the day after they fell as much as 4% at Tuesday’s low. And that follows the 9.7% drubbing they took on Monday. Coming into Tuesday, Moderna shares had fallen in five of the prior six sessions and in eight of the prior 10.

2. Facebook | Decreased -1.77%

Last week, Alphabet's Google (GOOGL) - Get Report and Facebook (FB) - Get Report agreed to "cooperate and assist one another" if they ever faced an investigation into their pact to work together in online advertising, according to an unredacted version of a lawsuit filed by 10 states against Google.

3. Charter Communications | Decreased -1.73%

Charter Communications (CHTR) - Get Report shares fell $11.49 on Wednesday to close at $653.49. The stock is up more than 37% so far this year.

4. Seattle Genetics | Decreased -1.35%

This month, Seattle Genetics (SGEN) - Get Report said that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency recommended the approval of treatment for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

5. DocuSign | Decreased -0.99%

Shares of DocuSign (DOCU) - Get Report traded higher earlier this month after the e-signature company posted quarterly results that handily beat analysts’ estimates, prompting accolades over the company’s prospects as well as several price-target upgrades. DocuSign posted fiscal third-quarter earnings of 22 cents a share, well above the 13 cents a share forecast by analysts polled by FactSet. Sales rang in at $382.9 million, up 53% year over year and also above expectations of $361.2 million.

All stock prices and activity referenced are pulled from Barchart.com.