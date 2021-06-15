5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Exxon Mobil, Del Taco, Ocugen

Stocks were falling Tuesday as U.S. retail prices slipped more than expected in May and the Federal Reserve began its two-day meeting.

Here are some of the top stock gainers for Tuesday:

1. Exxon Mobil | Increase 2.4%

Exxon Mobil (XOM) - Get Report moved up as oil rose to its highest price since 2018. In addition, Bank of America said in a note to clients that the energy giant was set to increase its dividend later this year, according to CNBC. Last month, Engine 1, a climate-activism investor, won at least two seats on the company's board.

2. Del Taco Restaurants | Increase 2.5%

Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) - Get Report has joined the meme stock club, rising amid large numbers of mentions on Reddit’s WallStreetBets's message board in recent days. B&G Foods (BGS) - Get Report was also advancing after receiving several mentions on the message board.

3. Ocugen | Increase 8.3%

Ocugen (OCGN) - Get Report jumped as the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company said it would partner with Jubilant HollisterStier of Spokane, Wash., to prepare for the potential commercial manufacturing of Covaxin, a coronavirus vaccine candidate, for the U.S. and Canadian markets.

4. Clearside Biomedical | Increase 25%

Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) - Get Report surged after the biotech reported positive safety results from a clinical trial of CLS-AX, which had been injected with Clearside’s SCS Microinjector in patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration. The company said CLS-AX was well tolerated with no serious adverse events.

5. Torchlight Energy Resources | Increase 61%

Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) - Get Report shares continued to climb as the oil and gas producer appeared to have joined the meme stock club. The company has been receiving numerous mentions in the Stocktwits chatroom. Torchlight said Friday that its holders approved a merger with Metamaterial (MMATF) - Get Report.