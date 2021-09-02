5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: ChargePoint, Netflix, Semtech

ChargePoint, Netflix, Semtech, Kirland's and Hut 8 Mining are five top stock gainers for Thursday.

Stocks finished at record highs Thursday as fewer Americans applied for unemployment insurance last week than any other since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are some of the top stock gainers for Thursday:

1. ChargePoint | Increase 8.1%

Shares of ChargePoint (CHPT) - Get CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS, INC. Report traded higher after the electric vehicle charging company reported quarterly sales that beat Wall Street analysts' estimates and raised its full-year revenue guidance. Quarterly revenue growth was significant in North America and Europe across the commercial, fleet and residential verticals, the company said.

2. Netflix | Increase 1.1%

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Report shares continued to climb after the company announced that the popular sitcom "Seinfeld" would begin streaming on Oct. 1. Netflix, which closed Wednesday at its highest level since January, won the rights to all 180 episodes in 2019.

3. Semtech | Increase 10.9%

Semtech (SMTC) - Get Semtech Corporation Report shares advanced after the semiconductor company beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations. Semtech posted record net sales of $185 million, up 29% year-over-year. Earnings totaled $32.2 million, or 50 cents a share, up 64.2% from a year ago.

4. Kirkland's | Increase 16.8%

Shares of Kirkland's (KIRK) - Get Kirkland's, Inc. Report soared after the home decor retailer swung to a second-quarter profit after posting a loss a year ago. The company's board also authorized a new share repurchase plan providing for the purchase in the aggregate of $20 million of outstanding common stock.

5. Hut 8 Mining | Increase 10.1%

Shares of Hut 8 Mining (HUT) - Get HUT 8 MINING CORP. Report climbed after the digital asset mining company released its mining production highlights for August. The company said that "despite recent upward network difficulty adjustments, we continue to mine approximately 9-10 Bitcoin per day."