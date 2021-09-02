September 2, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
How Google, McDonald's And Costco Are Approaching Rising COVID Cases
Publish date:

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: ChargePoint, Netflix, Semtech

ChargePoint, Netflix, Semtech, Kirland's and Hut 8 Mining are five top stock gainers for Thursday.
Author:

Stocks finished at record highs Thursday as fewer Americans applied for unemployment insurance last week than any other since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are some of the top stock gainers for Thursday:

1. ChargePoint  |  Increase 8.1%

Shares of ChargePoint  (CHPT) - Get CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS, INC. Report traded higher after the electric vehicle charging company reported quarterly sales that beat Wall Street analysts' estimates and raised its full-year revenue guidance. Quarterly revenue growth was significant in North America and Europe across the commercial, fleet and residential verticals, the company said.

2. Netflix | Increase 1.1%

Netflix  (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Report shares continued to climb after the company announced that the popular sitcom "Seinfeld" would begin streaming on Oct. 1.  Netflix, which closed Wednesday at its highest level since January, won the rights to all 180 episodes in 2019.

TheStreet Recommends

3. Semtech | Increase 10.9%

Semtech  (SMTC) - Get Semtech Corporation Report shares advanced after the semiconductor company beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations. Semtech posted record net sales of $185 million, up 29% year-over-year. Earnings totaled $32.2 million, or 50 cents a share, up 64.2% from a year ago.

4. Kirkland's | Increase 16.8%

Shares of Kirkland's  (KIRK) - Get Kirkland's, Inc. Report soared after the home decor retailer swung to a second-quarter profit after posting a loss a year ago. The company's board also authorized a new share repurchase plan providing for the purchase in the aggregate of $20 million of outstanding common stock.

5. Hut 8 Mining | Increase 10.1%

Shares of Hut 8 Mining  (HUT) - Get HUT 8 MINING CORP. Report climbed after the digital asset mining company released its mining production highlights for August. The company said that "despite recent upward network difficulty adjustments, we continue to mine approximately 9-10 Bitcoin per day."

Walmart Lead
INVESTING

Walmart Raises Wages of 565,000 Workers by $1 an Hour

Stocks Close Higher as Wall Street Dissects New Tax Laws
MARKETS

S&P, Nasdaq Hit Records, Dow Gains on Lower Jobless Claims

Moderna Lead
INVESTING

European Officials Don't See Need for Covid Vaccine Booster

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Stock Drops on Weak Q4 Revenue
INVESTING

American Eagle Clings to Support After Earnings Dump — Chart

Moderna Lead
INVESTING

Moderna Asks FDA to Approve Covid Booster Shot

Signet Jewelers Lead
INVESTING

Jewelry Retailer Signet Stock Rises on Earnings Beat, Raised Guidance

Antitrust Regulator SAMR Is Now The Sheriff Of China's Big Tech After Alibaba Fine, Analysts Say
INVESTING

Alibaba to Put $15.5B Into China Government Social-Prosperity Program

Topps Lead
INVESTING

Did Mudrick SPAC Just Bust?