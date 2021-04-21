5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Welbilt, Norwegian Cruise Lines

Stocks were rising Wednesday after investors looked beyond Netflix's (NFLX) - Get Report disappointing subscriber-growth results.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Wednesday:

1. Welbilt | Increase 40%

Welbilt (WBT) - Get Report surged after the producer of kitchen and restaurant equipment agreed to be acquired by peer Middleby (MIDD) - Get Report for $2.9 billion of stock. New York investor Carl Icahn, who is Welbilt's top shareholder with 8.4%, supports the takeover, the companies said.

2. Norwegian Cruise Line | Increase 7.3%

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Report moved up after Goldman Sachs upgraded the company to buy from neutral and raised its one-year price target to $37 amid what the firm sees as a strong post-pandemic rebound in demand. Other cruise lines also gained on the upgrade.

3. Dish Network | Increase 8.6%

Dish Network (DISH) - Get Report climbed after the pay-television provider said it selected Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Report Amazon Web Services as its preferred cloud provider and will construct its 5G network on AWS.

4. CSX | Increase 4.7%

CSX (CSX) - Get Report climbed after analysts raised their price targets for the railroad company. BMO Capital analyst Fadi Chamoun upgraded CSX to outperform from market perform with a price target of $110, up from $95, saying CSX is a "desirable" takeover target in a transcontinental merger. The company on Tuesday reported weaker-than-expected profit for the first quarter.



5. Inter Parfums | Increase 8%

Shares of Inter Parfums (IPAR) - Get Report rose after the fragrance company said first-quarter net sales rose 37% to $198.5 million. The company raised its full-year guidance and now expects 2021 net sales to be nearly $700 million, while net income is expected to be $1.65 per share.