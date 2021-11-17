Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Bitcoin, BitConnect Fraud, Staples Center: 3 Things to Watch in Crypto Wednesday
Bitcoin, BitConnect Fraud, Staples Center: 3 Things to Watch in Crypto Wednesday
Publish date:

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: TJX, ODP, Valvoline

TJX Companies, ODP, Valvoline, Nova Ltd. and Tattooed Chef are five top stock gainers for Wednesday.
Author:

Stocks moved lower Wednesday as investors expressed concern that solid consumer spending will continue to power inflation prospects heading into the final months of the year.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Wednesday:

1. TJX | Increase 7.6%

TJX (TJX)  shares jumped after the retailer reported third-quarter results that beat analysts' expectations. Earnings were 84 cents a share as net sales rose 20% to $12.5 billion. Analysts were expecting earnings of 81 cents a share on revenue of $12.27 billion.

2. ODP | Increase 5.7%

Shares of ODP  (ODP) - Get ODP CORPORATION Report, parent of Office Depot and other brands, climbed after the office supply company said it entered accelerated-share-buyback agreements with Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase. The plan calls for a buyback of $150 million of the company’s stock.

TheStreet Recommends

3. Valvoline | Increase 3.6%

Valvoline  (VVV) - Get Valvoline Inc. Report shares rose after Goldman Sachs analyst Jason English added the auto-maintenance-products company to the firm's Americas Conviction List and kept a buy rating on the shares with a price target of $53, up from $45. 

4. Nova | Increase 5.5%

Shares of Nova Ltd.  (NVMI) - Get Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd Report moved higher after the semiconductor equipment company definitively agreed to acquire Ancosys GmbH, a privately held company in Pliezhausen, Germany. The cash deal is valued at about $100 million, including a performance-based earnout of $10 million.

5. Tattooed Chef | Increase 16%

Tattooed Chef  (TTCF) - Get TATTOOED CHEF INC Report shares surged after the packaged foods company  posted revenue of $58.8 million, up 44% from a year earlier. It missed Wall Street's third-quarter expectations. The company reported a loss of 10 cents a share, while analysts were expecting a loss of 6 cents a share.

