5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Target, Take-Two, Salesforce

Target, Take-Two Interactive, Salesforce, Reata Pharmaceuticals and Trip.com are five top stock gainers for Wednesday.

Stocks were tumbling Wednesday on concern about higher inflation while cryptocurrency prices plummeted.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Wednesday:

1. Target | Increase 5.1%

Target (TGT) - Get Report rose after the retailer posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings and said profit margins will likely widen over the rest of the year. Revenue totaled $24.2 billion, up 23% from a year earlier. Same-store sales rose 18%, with overall comparable sales, including digital channels, rising 22.9%.

2. Take-Two Interactive | Increase 5.1%

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) - Get Report rose after the videogame publisher's latest earnings beat expectations on pandemic-driven demand in the quarter. Fourth-quarter revenue climbed 10% to $839.4 million.

3. Salesforce | Increase 2.2%

Salesforce (CRM) - Get Report was higher after the sales-tracking software giant received an upgrade from Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss, who sees the company’s longer-term risk-reward potential as more favorable. Weiss kept his one-year price target at $270 and said the stock's recent pullback “creates a good entry point.”

4. Reata Pharmaceuticals | Increase 21%

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) - Get Report leaped after the biopharma said government regulators had asked for a preliminary application meeting -- in lieu of a more general type of meeting -- to discuss the company's treatment for a neuromuscular disorder.

5. Trip.com Group | Increase 3.8%

Trip.com Group (TCOM) - Get Report was advancing after the Shanghai travel services company posted first-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations. The company reported net income of $273 million, swinging from a loss in the year-earlier period. Revenue totaled $628 million.

