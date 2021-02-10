5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Sundial Growers, Under Armour
Stocks were mixed Wednesday after reaching session intraday highs.
Here are five top stock gainers for Wednesday:
1. Sundial Growers | Percentage Increase 42%
Sundial Growers (SNDL) - Get Report and other cannabis companies were surging amid strong financial results, new agreements, improving prospects for legalization, and attention from the online messaging platform Reddit.
2. Under Armour | Percentage Increase 8%
Under Armour (UAA) - Get Report shares jumped after the sports-apparel maker swung to an adjusted profit and topped analysts' fourth-quarter estimates. The company reported net income of $184.5 million, or an adjusted 12 cents a share, against a loss of $15.3 million, or an adjusted 3 cents, a year earlier.
3. Atlas Crest Investment | Percentage Increase 29%
Shares of Atlas Crest Investment ACIC were rising after Archer, a developer of all-electric take-off and landing aircraft, announced a merger with the special purpose acquisition company. Archer will be listed on the NYSE with the ticker symbol ACHR.
4. TreeHouse Foods | Percentage Increase 17%
TreeHouse Foods (THS) - Get Report leaped after activist investor Jana Partners reportedly called on the private-label-foods producer to launch a strategic review, including exploring a potential sale. Talks between the parties are constructive and ongoing, Bloomberg reported, citing people who asked not to be identified.
5. NIC | Percentage Increase 16%
NIC (EGOV) - Get Report shares were higher after Tyler Technologies (TYL) - Get Report offered to buy the digital government services company for about $2.3 billion in an all-cash deal. Under the terms, approved by both companies' boards, NIC holders will receive $34 cash for each of their shares.