5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Sundial Growers, Under Armour

Sundial Growers, Under Armour, Atlas Crest Investment, TreeHouse Foods and NIC are five top gainers for Wednesday.
Stocks were mixed Wednesday after reaching session intraday highs.

Here are five top stock gainers for Wednesday:

1. Sundial Growers | Percentage Increase 42%

Sundial Growers  (SNDL) - Get Report and other cannabis companies were surging amid strong financial results, new agreements, improving prospects for legalization, and attention from the online messaging platform Reddit.

2. Under Armour | Percentage Increase 8%

Under Armour  (UAA) - Get Report shares jumped after the sports-apparel maker swung to an adjusted profit and topped analysts' fourth-quarter estimates. The company reported net income of $184.5 million, or an adjusted 12 cents a share, against a loss of $15.3 million, or an adjusted 3 cents, a year earlier.

3. Atlas Crest Investment | Percentage Increase 29%

Shares of Atlas Crest Investment ACIC were rising after Archer, a developer of all-electric take-off and landing aircraft, announced a merger with the special purpose acquisition company. Archer will be listed on the NYSE with the ticker symbol ACHR.

4. TreeHouse Foods | Percentage Increase 17%

TreeHouse Foods  (THS) - Get Report leaped after activist investor Jana Partners reportedly called on the private-label-foods producer to launch a strategic review, including exploring a potential sale. Talks between the parties are constructive and ongoing, Bloomberg reported, citing people who asked not to be identified.

5. NIC | Percentage Increase 16%

NIC  (EGOV) - Get Report shares were higher after Tyler Technologies  (TYL) - Get Report offered to buy the digital government services company for about $2.3 billion in an all-cash deal. Under the terms, approved by both companies' boards, NIC holders will receive $34 cash for each of their shares.

