December 8, 2021
4 Key Drivers of Inflation Make Transitory Argument Difficult
Publish date:

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Stocks Slip as Wall Street Takes a Break

Roku, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Goodyear Tire & Rubber, United Natural Foods and Photronics are five top gainers for Wednesday.
Author:

Stocks were falling Wednesday as Wall Street took a step back from its recent rally and turned to pending jobs and inflation data.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Wednesday:

1. Roku | Increase 11.2%

Roku  (ROKU) - Get Roku, Inc. Class A Report shares surged after the streaming service hub and YouTube a multi-year agreement resolving a months-long dispute. YouTube owner Alphabet's  (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report Google and Roku had feuded since April over terms for distributing YouTube's flagship app and its YouTube TV service.

2. Dave & Buster’s | Increase 8.3%

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment  (PLAY) - Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. Report powered higher after the restaurant/entertainment company beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings estimates. The company posted earnings of 21 cents a share, up from a loss of $1.01 a share a year ago, and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 12 cents a share.

3. Goodyear Tire & Rubber | Increase 6.6%

Goodyear Tire & Rubber  (GT) - Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Report shares bounced higher after Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner upgraded the tire maker to buy from hold with a price target of $32, up from $29. The company is a "large" beneficiary from the shift to electric vehicles, Rosner said. 

4. United Natural Foods | Increase 8%

Shares of United Natural Foods  (UNFI) - Get United Natural Foods, Inc. Report jumped after the food wholesaler reported fiscal first-quarter earnings and sales that beat forecasts. Adjusted earnings came to 97 cents a share, beating the FactSet consensus for 58 cents. Sales totaled $6.997 billion, up from $6.684 billion a year ago, and ahead of the FactSet consensus of $6.792 billion.

5. Photronics | Increase 19.7%

Photronics  (PLAB) - Get Photronics, Inc. Report shares soared after the semiconductor company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations. Net income rose to $19.8 million, or 33 cents a share, from $6.5 million, or 10 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue totaled $181.3 million, up 21% from a year ago.

