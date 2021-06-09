TheStreet home
5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: SPI Energy, Checkpoint Therapeutics

SPI Energy, Checkpoint Therapeutics, Aethlon Medical, Clovis Oncology and World Wrestling Entertainment are five top gainers for Wednesday.
Stocks were higher Wednesday, with the S&P 500 trading near a record, as investors focused on an upcoming Labor Department report.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market Wednesday:

1. SPI Energy | Increase 16%

Shares of solar energy and electric vehicle solutions provider SPI Energy  (SPI) - Get Report soared after the company's Phoenix Motorcars division started production on its third-generation drive-train products. The first three units were completed out of the company's Ontario, Calif., facility and are ready for delivery to customers.

2. Checkpoint Therapeutics | Increase 23%

Checkpoint Therapeutics  (CKPT) - Get Report jumped after B. Riley analyst Justin Walsh began coverage of the biotech company with a buy rating and an $18 price target. Walsh said Checkpoint's lead drug, cosibelimab, which treats solid tumors, could do well clinically and grow market share, helped by the company’s pricing strategy,

3. Aethlon Medical | Increase 317%

Aethlon Medical  (AEMD) - Get Report more than quintupled on Wednesday after the Reddit investing crowd turned its attention to a device from the medical-technology company that showed promising results for two COVID-19 patients. Reddit users referenced a June 8 Zacks report about the Hemopurifier, which is designed to filter viruses and exosomes from the blood.

4. Clovis Oncology | Increase 22%

Clovis Oncology  (CLVS) - Get Report climbed as the biotech company joined the meme stock party. Bret Jensen, a regular contributor to Real Money Pro, TheStreet’s sister site for active traders, said last month that the company was a potential acquisition target.

5. World Wrestling Entertainment | Increase 17%

World Wrestling Entertainment  (WWE) - Get Report jumped the most in 13 months, according to Bloomberg. Trading volume was 30 times the 20-day average at the start of regular trading. The company is priced at 13.5 times book value.

