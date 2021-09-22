5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: SoFi, Stitch Fix, General Mills

Sofi, Stitch Fix, General Mills, Marin Software and Dynavax are five top stock gainers for Wednesday.

Stocks were rising Wednesday as markets found support from news of a potential solution to some of China Evergrande's debt woes.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Wednesday:

1. SoFi Technologies | Increase 10%

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) - Get SOFI TECHNOLOGIES INC Report shares surged after analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage of the online financial services company with a buy rating and a $25 price target, calling it a "flywheel of growth opportunity."

2. Stitch Fix | Increase 15%

Shares of Stitch Fix (SFIX) - Get Stitch Fix, Inc. Class A Report jumped after the online personal shopping and styling service swung to a surprise fiscal-fourth-quarter profit and reached $2 billion in sales for the first time.

3. General Mills | Increase 4%

General Mills (GIS) - Get General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Report shares climbed after the cereal and packaged-foods giant reported fiscal-first-quarter results ahead of analyst expectations. The company posted adjusted earnings of 99 cents a share on revenue of $4.54 billion. Analysts were expecting earnings of 89 cents a share on revenue of $4.3 billion.

4. Marin Software | Increase 60%

Shares of Marin Software (MRIN) - Get Marin Software, Inc. Report skyrocketed after the company and meme favorite said entered into a revenue-sharing agreement with Google (GOOG) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class C Report to develop its enterprise tech platform and software products. The agreement will take effect Oct. 1, after the current agreement between them, reached in December 2018, ends.

5. Dynavax | Increase 25%

Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) - Get Dynavax Technologies Corporation Report shares advanced. Clover Biopharmaceuticals reported progress with a protein-based Covid-19 vaccine candidate, SCB-2019, with Dynavax's CpG 1018 adjuvant. The Dynavax ingredient helps create a stronger immune response in people receiving the vaccine.