5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: PVH, SunRun, Uber

PVH Corp., SunRun, Uber, Anaplan and Focus Universal are five top stock gainers for Wednesday.

Stocks were mixed Wednesday as markets kicked off the first trading day of September with a jobs report missing expectations and the Nasdaq hitting an intraday high.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Wednesday:

1. PVH | Increase 15%

PVH Corp. (PVH) - Get PVH Corp. Report shares rose after the apparel company's better-than-expected fiscal-second-quarter earnings and revenue prompted price-target boosts by Wall Street's analysts. The owner of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger also raised its full-year guidance.

2. SunRun | Increase 6.5%

Shares of SunRun (RUN) - Get Sunrun Inc. Report advanced after the solar-energy stock received two positive analyst mentions. It was added to the U.S. Analyst Focus List by analysts at JPMorgan Chase, and it was also among clean energy stocks rated market overweight in new coverage at Wolfe Research.

3. Uber | Increase 5%

Uber (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies, Inc. Report shares rose. Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Novak called the ride-hailing giant a top pick for 2022 when Russian internet company Yandex (YNDX) - Get Yandex NV Class A Report said it was purchasing Uber's stakes in their joint food-delivery and self-driving businesses. Nowak, who has an overweight rating and $72 price target on Uber, said the deal is "another step in making it easier for investors to value Uber at new, higher lows."

4. Anaplan | Increase 12%

Anaplan (PLAN) - Get Anaplan, Inc. Report shares rose after the cloud platform company reported a narrower-than expected second-quarter loss. Revenue in the quarter jumped 35% to $144.3 million. Anaplan also raised its full-year guidance and now expects total annual revenue between $571.5 million and $573.5 million.

5. Focus Universal | Increase 292%

Shares of Focus Universal (FCUV) - Get FOCUS UNIVERSAL INC (FCUV) Report as much as more than quadrupled a day after the Ontario smart-instrumentation platform and device company completed its first day of trading as a public company. Boustead Securities was underwriter.