5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Plug Power, Workday, Vimeo

Stocks were mixed Wednesday after a faster-than-expected reading for consumer price inflation offset the premarket impact of stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings from JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Report.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Wednesday:

1. Plug Power | Increase 12%

Shares of Plug Power (PLUG) - Get Plug Power Inc. Report stock climbed after Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd upgraded the hydrogen-fuel-cell developer to overweight from equal weight and boosted their price target to $40 from $35. Byrd said in a note that Plug Power is well positioned to be a leader in the hydrogen economy.

2. Workday | Increase 3%

Workday (WDAY) - Get Workday, Inc. (WDAY) Report shares jumped after DA Davidson analyst Robert Simmons initiated coverage of the HR software and services company with a buy rating and a $300 price target. Simmons said in a note that Workday is a dominant cloud human capital management provider in the U.S.

3. Vimeo | Increase 13%

Vimeo (VMEO) - Get Vimeo Report shares surged after the streaming video service reported revenue growth of 33% in September, while growth was 14% in subscribers and 16% in average revenue per user. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill said that Vimeo shares trading below $30 are a "compelling buy." He affirmed his buy rating with a $54 price target.

4. CrowdStrike | Increase 5.8%

Shares of CrowdStrike (CRWD) - Get CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Class A Report advanced after the cybersecurity company announced the CrowdXDR Alliance, a coalition formed with security and IT operations leaders. Current members of the alliance include Google Cloud (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report, Okta (OKTA) - Get Okta, Inc. Class A Report and Zscaler (ZS) - Get Zscaler, Inc. Report.

5. Jasper Therapeutics | Increase 123%

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics (JSPR) - Get JASPER THERAPEUTICS, INC. Report more than doubled after Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson initiated coverage of the biotech with an outperform rating and $21 price target. Olson sees Jasper as an emerging leader in the development of novel targeted conditioning agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.



