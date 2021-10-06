October 6, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
5 Catalysts Impacting Energy Prices Wednesday
5 Catalysts Impacting Energy Prices Wednesday
Publish date:

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Palantir, Voyager Therapeutics

Palantir Technologies, Voyager Therapeutics, Roku, Acuity Brands and Riot Blockchain are five top stock gainers for Wednesday.
Author:

Stocks slumped Wednesday, and look poised to give back all of yesterday's gains, as a surge in global energy prices adds to inflation concerns that could stall the post-pandemic recovery.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Wednesday:

1. Palantir Technologies | Increase 1%

Palantir Technologies  (PLTR) - Get Palantir Technologies Report shares rocketed following its announcement that the U.S. Army awarded it an $823 million contract to deliver its intelligence data fabric and analytics foundation to modernize Army intelligence.

2. Voyager Therapeutics | Increase 48%

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics  (VYGR) - Get Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. Report soared after the gene-therapy company unveiled an agreement with Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report that could be valued at $630 million. Under the agreement, Pfizer can exercise options to license novel capsids generated from Voyager's RNA-driven Tracer screener technology.

TheStreet Recommends

3. Roku | Increase 4.1%

Roku  (ROKU) - Get Roku, Inc. Class A Report shares advanced after the video-streaming device maker announced the results of a survey that found 4 in 5 Canadians classifying themselves as TV streamers, compared with three in four who pay for traditional TV. In addition, Variety reported that a survey found British streamer audiences have outnumbered traditional pay-TV viewers for the first time

4. Acuity Brands | Increase 11%

Acuity Brands  (AYI) - Get Acuity Brands, Inc. Report shares jumped after the lighting company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations. Net sales totaled $992.7 million, up 11.4% from a year ago. Adjusted earnings came to $3.27 a share, up 39.1% from a year ago. Net sales for the year totaled $3.5 billion, up 4% from a year ago.

5. Riot Blockchain | Increase 1.5%

Shares of Riot Blockchain  (RIOT) - Get Riot Blockchain Inc Report climbed after the bitcoin mining company said that in September it produced 406 BTC, up 346%. Year-to-date through September, the company produced a total of 2,457 BTC, up 236% over the same period in 2020.  As of Sept. 30, the company said, Riot held about 3,534 BTC, all of which were produced by its self-mining operations.

Impossible Foods Chicken Nuggets Lead
INVESTING

Burger King to Test Impossible Nuggets in Three States

Doordash Lead
INVESTING

DoorDash Stock Rises on Truist Price Target Upgrade

plug-shares-unplugged-after-analyst-says-sell-calls-amazon-deal-dilutive
INVESTING

Plug Power, South Korea's SK Group in Hydrogen Systems, Stations Venture

Voyager Therapeutics' Gene Therapy Shows Early, Promising Results
STOCKS

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Soars on Potential $630M Deal With Pfizer

general-electric (1)
INVESTING

General Electric, General Motors Plan Supply Chain for Rare-Earth Materials

Constellation Brands Corona Lead
MARKETS

Constellation Brands Stock Slides As Corona Beer Maker Misses On Q2 Earnings

NYSE Trader on Why Uber Didn't Start Trading at Market Open
MARKETS

Dow Tumbles, Tech Stocks Slump As Energy Price Surge Stokes Inflation Fears

Constellation Brands Corona Lead
INVESTING

Constellation Brands After Earnings: Here's the Must-Hold Support Level