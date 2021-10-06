5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Palantir, Voyager Therapeutics

Stocks slumped Wednesday, and look poised to give back all of yesterday's gains, as a surge in global energy prices adds to inflation concerns that could stall the post-pandemic recovery.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Wednesday:

1. Palantir Technologies | Increase 1%

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) - Get Palantir Technologies Report shares rocketed following its announcement that the U.S. Army awarded it an $823 million contract to deliver its intelligence data fabric and analytics foundation to modernize Army intelligence.

2. Voyager Therapeutics | Increase 48%

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) - Get Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. Report soared after the gene-therapy company unveiled an agreement with Pfizer (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report that could be valued at $630 million. Under the agreement, Pfizer can exercise options to license novel capsids generated from Voyager's RNA-driven Tracer screener technology.

3. Roku | Increase 4.1%

Roku (ROKU) - Get Roku, Inc. Class A Report shares advanced after the video-streaming device maker announced the results of a survey that found 4 in 5 Canadians classifying themselves as TV streamers, compared with three in four who pay for traditional TV. In addition, Variety reported that a survey found British streamer audiences have outnumbered traditional pay-TV viewers for the first time

4. Acuity Brands | Increase 11%

Acuity Brands (AYI) - Get Acuity Brands, Inc. Report shares jumped after the lighting company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations. Net sales totaled $992.7 million, up 11.4% from a year ago. Adjusted earnings came to $3.27 a share, up 39.1% from a year ago. Net sales for the year totaled $3.5 billion, up 4% from a year ago.

5. Riot Blockchain | Increase 1.5%

Shares of Riot Blockchain (RIOT) - Get Riot Blockchain Inc Report climbed after the bitcoin mining company said that in September it produced 406 BTC, up 346%. Year-to-date through September, the company produced a total of 2,457 BTC, up 236% over the same period in 2020. As of Sept. 30, the company said, Riot held about 3,534 BTC, all of which were produced by its self-mining operations.