Novavax, BeyondSpring, New York Times, United Therapeutics and Denny's are five top stock gainers for Wednesday.

Stocks declined Wednesday after private employers in the U.S. added fewer-than-expected jobs in July, suggesting an uneven recovery as pandemic concerns and supply chain disruptions hold back gains in the employment sector.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Wednesday:

1. Novavax | Increase 19%

Shares of Novavax (NVAX) - Get Report jumped after the biotech said it had reached an agreement with the European Commission to sell as many as 200 million doses of the company's COVID-19 vaccine. The deal covers the purchase of up to 100 million doses of the vaccine with the option for an additional 100 million doses through 2023.

2. BeyondSpring | Increase 158%

BeyondSpring (BYSI) - Get Report shares more than doubled after the drug developer reported progress with plinabulin, which treats non-small-cell lung cancer. The company reported “positive top-line data" from a trial of plinabulin combined with docetaxel to treat second- and third-line non-small-cell lung cancer (EGFR wild type) compared with docetaxel alone.

3. New York Times | Increase 9.1%

Shares of New York Times (NYT) - Get Report climbed after the news organization beat Wall Street's second-quarter-earnings expectations. The company reported a 66% surge in ad sales, and ad revenue is expected to rise 30% to 35% in the current quarter.

4. United Therapeutics | Increase 15%

Shares of United Therapeutics (UTHR) - Get Report rose after the biotech posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings. Earnings came to $3.65 a share, up from $2.41 a year earlier and beating the Zacks consensus estimate of $2.86 a share. Revenue grew 23% from a year ago to $446.5 million.

5. Denny's | Increase 8.9%

Denny's (DENN) - Get Report shares were rising after the restaurant chain beat Wall Street's second-quarter-earnings expectations. Adjusted net income came $11.6 million, or 18 cents a share. Revenue more than doubled (up 164%) to $106.2 million from $40.2 million a year earlier.