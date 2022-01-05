5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Intel, NexGen, Wex

Intel, NexGen Energy, Wex, Stereotaxis and Edgewise Therapeutics are five top stock gainers for Wednesday.

Stocks were mixed on Wednesday, a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average notched another record close.

Here are some of the top gainers for Wednesday:

1. Intel | Increase 4%

Intel (INTC) - Get Intel Corporation Report shares jumped after Northland analyst Gus Richard upgraded the semiconductor giant from market perform with a $62 price target. Richard said he thinks Intel is starting to execute on a "coherent strategy" for "the first time in many years."

2. NexGen Energy | Increase 13.1%

Shares of NexGen Energy (NXE) - Get NexGen Energy Ltd. Report soared, along with other uranium stocks, after the European Commission (EC) proposed including both natural gas and nuclear power under its "taxonomy of environmentally sustainable economic activities."

3. Wex | Increase 2.8%

Wex (WEX) - Get WEX Inc. Report shares after the financial technology services company raised its fourth-quarter guidance and announced that Chief Financial Officer Roberto Simon had stepped down at the end of last year. Baird analyst David Koning raised the firm's price target on Wex to $186 from $175 and kept an outperform rating on the shares, noting the CFO's resignation and raised guidance.

4. Stereotaxis | Increase 16%

Shares of Stereotaxis (STXS) - Get Stereotaxis, Inc. Report surged after Craig-Hallum analyst Alex Nowak initiated coverage of the surgical robotics company with a buy rating and $11 price target and Loop Capital analyst Jason Wittes initiated coverage of Stereotaxis with a buy rating and $13 price target.

5. Edgewise Therapeutics | Increase 25%

Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX) powered higher after the company reported positive topline results from a from Phase 1b trial of EDG-5506, designed to protect injury-susceptible fast skeletal muscle fibers in dystrophinopathies such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and Becker Muscular Dystrophy (BMD).



