5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Fisker, PRA Health, Upwork

Fisker, PRA Health Sciences, Upwork, R.R. Donnelley and Owens & Minor are five top stock gainers for Wednesday.
Stocks finished higher on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing at a record, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell affirmed the central bank's support of the economy.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Wednesday

1. Fisker | Percentage Increase 39%

Fisker  (FSR) - Get Report surged after the electric-car maker said it signed a deal to make a new vehicle with Taiwanese electronic contract manufacturer Foxconn. Under the arrangement, Foxconn will manufacture the vehicle at projected annual volumes of more than 250,000.

2. PRA Health Sciences | Percentage Increase 19%

PRA Health Sciences  (PRAH) - Get Report climbed after agreeing to be acquired by drug and medical device maker ICON  (ICLR) - Get Report in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at about $12 billion. ICON shareholders will own about 66% of the combined company and PRA holders will own about 34%.

3. Upwork | Percentage Increase 3.5%

Shares of Upwork  (UPWK) - Get Report rose after the online staffing platform reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and several analysts raised their price targets. Revenue totaled $106.2 million, up 32% from a year earlier and exceeding the FactSet consensus of $97.3 million.

4. R.R. Donnelley & Sons | Percentage Increase 32%

R.R. Donnelley & Sons  (RRD) - Get Report jumped after the commercial printing company offered encouraging revenue guidance, while beating Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings forecasts. Net income jumped to $33.4 million, or 46 cents a share, from $3.6 million, or 6 cents, a year earlier.

5. Owens & Minor | Percentage Increase 29%

Owens & Minor  (OMI) - Get Report leaped after the medical-supplies maker topped analysts' fourth quarter expectations. The company posted profit of an adjusted $1.14 a share on revenue of $2.36 billion.

