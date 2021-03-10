5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Express, DraftKings

Express, DraftKings, Talend, Build-A-Bear Workshop, and United Natural are five top stock gainers for Wednesday.

Stocks were moving higher Wednesday after consumer prices in the U.S. during February rose less than expected and eased Wall Street's inflation concerns.

Here are some of the top gainers Wednesday:

1. Express | Increase 28%

Express (EXPR) - Get Report moved into the express lane after the fashion retailer and Reddit message board favorite posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and unveiled a plan to grow its digital channel to $1 billion.

2. DraftKings | Increase 11%

Shares of DraftKings (DKNG) - Get Report surged as several analysts raised their share-price targets for the sports-betting platform after its investor day meeting. Jefferies analyst David Katz raised the firm's price target on DraftKings to $75 from $73 while affirming a buy rating on the shares.

3. Talend | Increase 28%

Talend (TLND) - Get Report shares jumped after the French data integration and integrity company agreed to be acquired by the private-equity firm Thoma Bravo for $66 a share. The deal values Talend at $2.4 billion, including net debt. The agreement includes a 30-day go-shop period, expiring April 10.

4. Build-A-Bear Workshop | Increase 14%

Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) - Get Report was higher after the toy company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations. Revenue totaled $93.7 million, down from $104.6 million a year ago but ahead of the FactSet consensus of $90.5 million. E-commerce sales more than doubled (up 104%) during the quarter.

5. United Natural Foods | Increase 17%

United Natural Foods (UNFI) - Get Report was advancing after the company beat Wall Street's second-quarter-earnings expectations. Net sales increased 7.1% from a year earlier to $6.89 billion, while net income was $59 million, compared with a net loss of $30.7 million a year earlier.