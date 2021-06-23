5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Entera Bio, Under Armour, Xpeng

Entera Bio, Under Armour, Xpeng, GlaxoSmithKline and Shoe Carnival are five top stock gainers for Wednesday.

Stocks were mixed Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said a spike in inflation likely was temporary.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Wednesday:

1. Entera Bio | Increase 52%

Shares of Entera Bio (ENTX) - Get Report soared after the biotech said the final six-month bone mineral density results from the completed Phase 2 clinical trial of its osteoporosis treatment met their primary and key secondary endpoints.

2. Under Armour | Increase 2.4%

Under Armour UA climbed after Cowen added the sports equipment company to its best ideas list while affirming a buy rating. The investment firm said the company could add more than 50% after shedding about 10% over the past three months. The company was the subject of numerous positive analyst notes last month.

3. Xpeng | Increase 5%

Shares of Xpeng (XPEV) - Get Report rose after the listing committee of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange approved the Chinese electric vehicle maker for a dual primary listing in the city. The company could raise as much as $2 billion in Hong Kong as soon as this year, Bloomberg reported. Last month, Xpeng posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter results.

4. GlaxoSmithKline | Increase 2%

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) - Get Report shares rose after the drug titan said it would spin off its consumer division and likely slash its dividend 31%. The company said the separation of Consumer Healthcare is expected in mid-2022. GSK projects the dividend will total 80 pence ($1.12) this year and then slide to 55 pence (77 cents) next year.

5. Shoe Carnival | Increase 7.3%

Shoe Carnival (SCVL) - Get Report shares jumped after the footwear retailer declared a 2-for-1 stock split and offered positive 2021 guidance. The company said it expects net sales to exceed $1.15 billion and diluted net income per share to exceed $6 before the split.