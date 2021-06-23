TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
What Unemployment Tells Jim Cramer About Jerome Powell's Approach to the Economy
What Unemployment Tells Jim Cramer About Jerome Powell's Approach to the Economy

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Entera Bio, Under Armour, Xpeng

Entera Bio, Under Armour, Xpeng, GlaxoSmithKline and Shoe Carnival are five top stock gainers for Wednesday.
Author:
Publish date:

Stocks were mixed Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said a spike in inflation likely was temporary.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Wednesday:

1. Entera Bio | Increase 52%

Shares of Entera Bio  (ENTX) - Get Report soared after the biotech said the final six-month bone mineral density results from the completed Phase 2 clinical trial of its osteoporosis treatment met their primary and key secondary endpoints.

2. Under Armour | Increase 2.4%

Under Armour UA climbed after Cowen added the sports equipment company to its best ideas list while affirming a buy rating. The investment firm said the company could add more than 50% after shedding about 10% over the past three months. The company was the subject of numerous positive analyst notes last month.

3. Xpeng | Increase 5%

Shares of Xpeng  (XPEV) - Get Report rose after the listing committee of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange approved the Chinese electric vehicle maker for a dual primary listing in the city. The company could raise as much as $2 billion in Hong Kong as soon as this year, Bloomberg reported. Last month, Xpeng posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter results.

4. GlaxoSmithKline | Increase 2%

GlaxoSmithKline  (GSK) - Get Report shares rose after the drug titan said it would spin off its consumer division and likely slash its dividend 31%. The company said the separation of Consumer Healthcare is expected in mid-2022. GSK projects the dividend will total 80 pence ($1.12) this year and then slide to 55 pence (77 cents) next year.

5. Shoe Carnival | Increase 7.3%

Shoe Carnival  (SCVL) - Get Report shares jumped after the footwear retailer declared a 2-for-1 stock split and offered positive 2021 guidance. The company said it expects net sales to exceed $1.15 billion and diluted net income per share to exceed $6 before the split.

Sprinklr Lead
INVESTING

Sprinklr, Marketing Software Firm, Rises in First Day of Trading

Entera Bio Lead
INVESTING

Entera Bio Soars on Phase 2 Progress With Osteoporosis Treatment

Amazon Prime Now Lead
INVESTING

Amazon Draws Post-Prime-Day Praise From Wells Fargo

Jim Cramer on Southwest: This Is the Chance to Buy Warren Buffett's Airline
INVESTING

Southwest Air Taps EVP Jordan to Succeed Kelly as Chief Executive

Best of RealMoney
INVESTING

5 Best Stories on Real Money: Cramer on the Missing Workers, Bitcoin Setup

Jim Cramer: 'Devastating' Research Report Weighing on PVH Corp.
INVESTING

PVH to Sell 4 Brands, Including Izod, for $220 Million

US Industry Group Applauds NYSE Move To Delist Three Chinese Telecoms Companies
MARKETS

Stocks Rise as Fed's Powell Eases Worries Over Rates Increase

China EV War: Top 5 Electric Vehicle Fundraisers To Watch Out For In 2021
INVESTING

What the Growing Ascendance of Electric Vehicles Means for Oil and Gas Stocks