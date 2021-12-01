5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday; Dow Falls on Omicron Variant Fears

Box, Build-A-Bear-Workshop, Ambarella, Lennar and Arbutus Biopharma are five top stock gainers for Wednesday.

Stocks ended sharply lower Wednesday after government health officials confirmed the first case of the omicron Covid variant is the U.S.

Against that backdrop, here are some of the top gainers Wednesday:

1. Box Inc. | Increase 10%

Shares of Box Inc. (BOX) - Get Box, Inc. Class A Report powered higher after the cloud content management platform beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations. Revenue totaled $224 million, up 14% from a year ago, while net income came to 22 cents, up from 20 cents a year ago.

2. Build-A-Bear Workshop | Increase 27%

Build-A-Bear-Workshop (BBW) - Get BuildABear Workshop, Inc. Report shares skyrocketed after the plush animal retailer beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations. The company reported earnings of 38 cents a share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 17 cents a share. Revenue totaled $95.1 million, up $74.7 million a year ago.

3. Ambarella | Increase 14%

Shares of Ambarella (AMBA) - Get Ambarella, Inc. Report climbed after the chipmaker reported better-than-forecast earnings. The company reported earnings of $800,000, or 2 cents a share, up from a loss $17.1 million, or 49 cents a share, a year ago. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 57 cents a share.

4. Lennar | Increase 3.4%

Lennar (LENNAR) shares rose after the Goldman Sachs analyst Susan Maklari upgraded Lennar to buy from neutral with a price target of $140, up from $108, representing 33% upside, according to the Fly. The analyst expects company-specific catalysts, along with an underlying supportive macro backdrop, to drive outperformance of the shares.



5. Arbutus Biopharma | Increase 44%

Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) - Get Arbutus Biopharma Corporation Report soared after a clinical trial found that its capsid inhibitor, AB-836, is generally safe and well-tolerated in healthy subjects and patients with chronic hepatitis B virus. Also, a court of appeals ruling affirmed the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's decision not to invalidate the company's patents regarding the lipid nanoparticle technology employed by Moderna's (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report Covid-19 vaccine.