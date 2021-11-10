Stocks traded lower Wednesday following a key reading of October inflation that could have significant affects on central bank policies around the world.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Wednesday:

1. DoorDash | Increase 16%

DoorDash (DASH) - Get DoorDash Report shares spiked after the food-delivery company said it would take over European rival Wolt in an all-stock deal valued at more than $8 billion and reported quarterly results that topped Wall Street’s estimates. The takeover will help DoorDash enter 22 new markets, including Germany, Denmark and Sweden.

2. RingCentral | Increase 30%

Shares of RingCentral (RNG) - Get RingCentral, Inc. Class A Report soared as the provider of enterprise cloud-based communications and collaboration services for businesses reported third-quarter sales and adjusted earnings that exceeded analysts' expectations. Revenue totaled $414.6 million, up 36.5% from a year ago.

3. Avid Technology | Increase 20.2%

Avid Technology (AVID) - Get Avid Technology, Inc. Report shares surged after the electronic gaming and multimedia company beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations. Revenue increased 12.4% year-over-year in the third quarter to $101.6 million. Subscription revenue was $28.0 million, an increase of 56.4% year-over-year.

4. Fiverr International | Increase 18%

Shares of Fiverr International (FVRR) - Get Fiverr International Ltd. Report climbed after the gig-work platform beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations. Revenue increased 42% over a year ago to $74.3 million. Spend per buyer reached $234, up 20% from a year ago. Active buyers grew to 4.1 million, an increase of 33% year over year.

5. Krispy Kreme | Increase 7%

Krispy Kreme (DNUT) - Get Krispy Kreme Report rose after the doughnut chain reported better-than-expected projections. The company said it saw solid fiscal third quarter sales and added demand would continue to rise into the holiday quarter. Revenue rose 18 % to $342.8 million.