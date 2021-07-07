5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Dollar General, Newegg

Stocks were rising to records Wednesday and bond yields stumbled as traders awaited minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting for clues to the central bank's next policy moves.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Wednesday:

1. Dollar General | Increase 1.7%

Dollar General (DG) - Get Report rose after the discount retailer said it would expand its health-care offerings, such as cough and cold, dental, nutritional, medical, and feminine hygiene products. The company also appointed Albert Wu to the new position of vice president and chief medical officer. Wu will report to Jeff Owen, Dollar General’s chief operating officer.

2. Newegg | Increase 118%

Newegg Commerce (NEGG) - Get Report shares more than doubled as the online electronics retailer is turning into the latest meme stock and benefited from some product-related news. In 2021 through Tuesday's close, the stock had jumped by a factor of nearly seven.

3. Whirlpool | Increase 2.6%

Shares of Whirlpool (WHR) - Get Report rose after the appliance producer was praised by analysts at Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan. Goldman Sachs reiterated its faith in the stock. Goldman Sachs analyst Susan Maklari reiterated a buy rating and $280 price target.

4. GoDaddy | Increase 1.2%

GoDaddy (GDDY) - Get Report shares rose after the technology provider for small businesses said it launched List for Sale, a service that enables anyone to quickly and easily list and sell unused domain names. The tool is available for free to all GoDaddy customers who own a domain name.

5. Weibo | Increase 2.9%

Shares of Weibo (WB) - Get Report continued to climb after the chairman of China’s Twitter-like (TWTR) - Get Report social-media company denied a report that he and a state investor were negotiating to take the company private.