5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Dollar Tree, Boeing, Netflix

Stocks were higher Wednesday as investors looked to claw back earlier declines while tracking debt ceiling negotiations and the rolling global power crisis.

Here are some of the top gainers for Wednesday:

1. Dollar Tree | Increase 16%

Shares of Dollar Tree (DLTR) - Get Dollar Tree, Inc. Report surged the most in more than two years after the discount retailer said it would begin testing the sale of higher-priced items in some of its stores and boosted its share buyback program to $2.5 billion.

2. Boeing | Increase 3.7%

Boeing (BA) - Get Boeing Company Report shares traded higher after the planemaker said a 737 MAX test in China "went off without a hitch" last month, potentially providing authorities with enough data to return the aircraft to service in the world's biggest aviation market.

3. Netflix | Increase 3.5%

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Report shares climbed after the streaming giant said it bought videogame creator Night School Studio and launched five mobile gaming titles in select European markets. Night School Studio of Glendale, Calif., is Netflix's first gaming-studio purchase. Founded in 2014, Night School is best known for its debut game, "Oxenfree."

4. Eli Lilly | Increase 3.4%

Shares of Eli Lilly (LLY) - Get Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Report jumped after Citi upgraded the health-care giant to buy from neutral with a price target of $265, up from $210. Analyst Andrew Baum said the upgrade was driven mainly by valuation, following a 15% selloff in the shares.

5. Lucid | Increase 8%

Lucid (LCID) - Get Lucid Motors Report shares advanced after the producer of luxury electric vehicles said it had begun production and expected deliveries to begin in October. Lucid said it has received more than 13,000 reservations for its Lucid Air and increased the planned production of the Dream Edition to 520 vehicles.

