5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Dick's Sporting Goods, Okta, BioLife

Dick's Sporting Goods, Okta, BioLife Solutions, Locust Walk Acquisition and ScanSource are five of the top stock gainers for Wednesday.

Stocks were higher on Wednesday, a day after Wall Street hit records as investors paused ahead of a Federal Reserve gathering at the end of the week.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Wednesday:

1. Dick's Sporting Goods | Increase 16%

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) - Get Report shares jumped after the retailer’s fiscal-second-quarter earnings came in above expectations and it raised guidance. The company is benefiting from the surge in exercise and outdoor activity that has accompanied the easing of the pandemic.

2. Okta | Increase 4.6%

Okta (OKTA) - Get Report jumped after Raymond James analyst Adam Tindle declared "this fallen angel is finding its wings" and upgraded shares of the identity-verification company to strong buy from outperform. He boosted his price target to $310 from $300.

3. BioLife Solutions | Increase 15%

Shares of BioLife Solutions (BLFS) - Get Report climbed after the medical instruments and supplies company said it was being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, effective Aug. 30. BioLife is replacing the truck company Saia (SAIA) - Get Report.

4. Locust Walk Acquisition | Increase 157%

Locust Walk Acquisition (LWAC) - Get Report shares on Wednesday as much as more than tripled after the special purpose acquisition company said its holders approved all proposals related the merger with Effector Therapeutics. The deal is expected to close on Wednesday.

5. ScanSource | Increase 19%

ScanSource (SCSC) - Get Report advanced after the electronic-products company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue expectations. Net sales came to $852.7 million, up 34% year-over-year. ScanSource also unveiled a new $100 million buyback authorization.