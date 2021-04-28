5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Deutsche Bank, Yum China

Deutsche Bank, Yum China, Genpact, Haverty Furniture and Hess are five top stock gainers for Wednesday.

Stocks were falling Wednesday as Wall Street awaited a policy update from the Federal Reserve, as well as President Joe Biden's first address, and earnings results from tech giants Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and Facebook (FB) - Get Report.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Wednesday:

1. Deutsche Bank | Increase 10%

Deutsche Bank (DB) - Get Report climbed after the financial-services company beat Wall Street's first-quarter-earnings estimate. The company posted profit of about $1.2 billion on revenue equivalent to $8.7 billion, the best quarter in seven years.

2. Yum China Holdings | Increase 5.6%

Shares of Yuma China Holdings (YUMC) - Get Report rose after the fast-food-restaurant operator in China beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings expectations. Yum China was spun off from Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Report, which also reported better than expected results Wednesday.

3. Genpact | Increase 6.1%

Genpact (G) - Get Report advanced after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the information technology company would replace financial services company Genworth Financial (GNW) - Get Report n the S&P MidCap 400 before trading opens May 3. Genworth will replace Glu Mobile (GLUU) - Get Report in the S&P SmallCap 600.

4. Haverty Furniture | Increase 12%

Shares of Haverty Furniture (HVT) - Get Report surged after the residential furniture and accessories company beat Wall Street's first-quarter-earnings expectations. Consolidated sales increased 32% to $236.5 million, while comparable-store sales increased 11.5%.

5. Hess Corp. | Increase 6.2%

Hess Corp. (HES) - Get Report climbed after the oil and gas producer beat Wall Street's first-quarter-earnings estimates. The company reported net income of $252 million, or 82 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $2.4 billion, or $8 a share, a year earlier.

