TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Deutsche Bank, Yum China

Deutsche Bank, Yum China, Genpact, Haverty Furniture and Hess are five top stock gainers for Wednesday.
Author:
Publish date:

Stocks were falling Wednesday as Wall Street awaited a policy update from the Federal Reserve, as well as President Joe Biden's first address, and earnings results from tech giants Apple  (AAPL) - Get Report and Facebook  (FB) - Get Report.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Wednesday:

1. Deutsche Bank | Increase 10%

Deutsche Bank  (DB) - Get Report climbed after the financial-services company beat Wall Street's first-quarter-earnings estimate. The company posted profit of about $1.2 billion on revenue equivalent to $8.7 billion, the best quarter in seven years.

Jim Cramer on Alphabet, AMD, Boeing, Microsoft Earnings

2. Yum China Holdings | Increase 5.6%

Shares of Yuma China Holdings  (YUMC) - Get Report rose after the fast-food-restaurant operator in China beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings expectations. Yum China was spun off from Yum Brands  (YUM) - Get Report, which also reported better than expected results Wednesday.

3. Genpact | Increase 6.1%

Genpact  (G) - Get Report advanced after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the information technology company would replace financial services company Genworth Financial  (GNW) - Get Report n the S&P MidCap 400 before trading opens May 3. Genworth will replace Glu Mobile  (GLUU) - Get Report in the S&P SmallCap 600.

4. Haverty Furniture | Increase 12%

Shares of Haverty Furniture (HVT) - Get Report surged after the residential furniture and accessories company beat Wall Street's first-quarter-earnings expectations. Consolidated sales increased 32% to $236.5 million, while comparable-store sales increased 11.5%.

Will Facebook's Earnings Report Reveal It Holds Bitcoin?

5. Hess Corp. | Increase 6.2%

Hess Corp.  (HES) - Get Report climbed after the oil and gas producer beat Wall Street's first-quarter-earnings estimates. The company reported net income of $252 million, or 82 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $2.4 billion, or $8 a share, a year earlier.

Apple and Facebook are holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stocks? Learn more now.

What Dow 20K Means for Stocks in 2017
MARKETS

S&P 500 Up as Fed's Powell Says 'Not Time Yet' for Tapering Discussion

JIm Cramer: Investors Should Be Cautious With Teva Pharmaceutical
INVESTING

Teva Halts Search for Partners to Develop COVID-19 Vaccine

U.S. Federal Reserve Lead
INVESTING

Federal Reserve Holds Rates Steady, Shrugs Off Inflation Concerns

amd (1)
INVESTING

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy AMD

Spotify Could Be Valued at $20 Billion
INVESTING

Spotify Falls to Make-or-Break Support Level on Earnings

U.S. Cannabis Lead
CANNABIS

Cannabis Stocks Watchlist: Marijuana Stocks Surge

Bitcoin Balance Sheet Lead
INVESTING

SEC Delays Decision on VanEck Bitcoin ETF to June

Boeing Lead
INVESTING

Boeing Slumps On Sixth Straight Quarterly Loss, 737 MAX Delivery Pause