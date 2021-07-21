5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Chipotle, Land's End, Lithia Motors

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Lands' End, Lithia Motors, Chembio Diagnostics and NeuroMetrix are five top stock gainers for Wednesday.

Stocks rose Wednesday, extending a rebound on Wall Street, as investors focused on earnings and looked beyond the economic impact of rising coronavirus infections across the globe.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Wednesday:

1. Chipotle Mexican Grill | Increase 11%

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) - Get Report moved up after the burrito chain reported stronger-than-expected results for the second quarter. Revenue soared 39% from a year ago to $1.89 billion. Chipotle said it expected third-quarter comparable-restaurant sales growth in the low- to mid-double digits percent.

2. Land's End | Increase 15%

Lands' End (LE) - Get Report shares leaped after the clothing retailer raised earnings guidance for its current fiscal quarter and the full fiscal year. The company expects second-quarter revenue of $380 million to $385 million, growth of 22% to 23% from a year ago. The previous forecast was $345 million to $355 million.

3. Lithia Motors | Increase 5.2%

Shares of Lithia Motors (LAD) - Get Report went into high gear as the auto retailer blew by Wall Street's second-quarter-earnings expectations. Revenue totaled $6.01 billion, more than double (up 117.8%) the year-earlier figure and surpassing the the FactSet consensus of $5.08 billion.

4. Chembio Diagnostics | Increase 195%

Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) - Get Report shares as much as tripled after the company received a $28.3 million purchase order from Bio-Manguinhos for SARS-CoV-2 Antigen tests in Brazil. The test is designed to detect the COVID-19 pathogen in only 20 minutes using a minimally invasive nasal swab.

5. NeuroMetrix | Increase 150%

NeuroMetrix (NURO) - Get Report continued to skyrocket one day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave a breakthrough designation to the biopharma's Quell device for treating fibromyalgia in adults. Quell is a non-invasive nerve-stimulation device.