5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Chewy, Harley-Davidson

Chewy, Harley-Davidson, Cleveland Cliffs, Square and Walgreens Boots Alliance are five top stock gainers for Wednesday.

Tech stocks were leading Wall Street higher Wednesday, bolstered by rising Treasury yields.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market Wednesday:

1. Chewy | Increase 7.3%

Chewy (CHWY) - Get Report was higher as analysts raised their price targets after the online pet-care provider posted a surprise fourth-quarter profit. Revenue nearly doubled amid surging online orders.

2. Harley-Davidson | Increase 6.7%

Harley-Davidson (HOG) - Get Report shifted into high gear Wednesday as a Baird analyst upgraded the motorcycle maker to outperform for the first time since 2016. Analyst Craig Kennison, who had a neutral rating on the stock, raised his price target to a Wall Street high $45 from $38.

3. Cleveland-Cliffs | Increase 16%

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) - Get Report rose after the iron-ore producer forecast strong earnings for this year, a move that led B. Riley analyst Lucas Pipes to raise his price target to $21 from $20 and affirm a buy rating. Shares of major steel-related companies also advanced.

4. Square | Increase 7.9%

Square (SQ) - Get Report rose after the financial-services company was upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to outperform from market perform. The stock has 17% potential upside from KBW analyst Steven Kwok’s $250 price target. Square has gained 37% over the past six months as e-commerce exploded during the COVID pandemic.

5. Walgreens Boots Alliance | Increase 6.5%

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) - Get Report rose after the drugstore chain raised its full-year profit guidance following the first quarterly earnings report under new Chief Executive Rosalind Brewer. Walgreens has administered more than 8 million COVID vaccine shots, with around half that total in March alone.