5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Chewy, Harley-Davidson
Tech stocks were leading Wall Street higher Wednesday, bolstered by rising Treasury yields.
Here are some of the big movers in the stock market Wednesday:
1. Chewy | Increase 7.3%
Chewy (CHWY) - Get Report was higher as analysts raised their price targets after the online pet-care provider posted a surprise fourth-quarter profit. Revenue nearly doubled amid surging online orders.
2. Harley-Davidson | Increase 6.7%
Harley-Davidson (HOG) - Get Report shifted into high gear Wednesday as a Baird analyst upgraded the motorcycle maker to outperform for the first time since 2016. Analyst Craig Kennison, who had a neutral rating on the stock, raised his price target to a Wall Street high $45 from $38.
3. Cleveland-Cliffs | Increase 16%
Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) - Get Report rose after the iron-ore producer forecast strong earnings for this year, a move that led B. Riley analyst Lucas Pipes to raise his price target to $21 from $20 and affirm a buy rating. Shares of major steel-related companies also advanced.
4. Square | Increase 7.9%
Square (SQ) - Get Report rose after the financial-services company was upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to outperform from market perform. The stock has 17% potential upside from KBW analyst Steven Kwok’s $250 price target. Square has gained 37% over the past six months as e-commerce exploded during the COVID pandemic.
5. Walgreens Boots Alliance | Increase 6.5%
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) - Get Report rose after the drugstore chain raised its full-year profit guidance following the first quarterly earnings report under new Chief Executive Rosalind Brewer. Walgreens has administered more than 8 million COVID vaccine shots, with around half that total in March alone.