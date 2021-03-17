5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Build-A-Bear, Lennar

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Lennar, Cassava Sciences, Fly Leasing and Immatics are five of the top stock gainers for Wednesday.

Stocks were mixed Wednesday with technology shares slumping while investors waited for the Federal Reserve's assessment of the U.S. economy.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Wednesday:

1. Build-A-Bear Workshop | Increase 13%

Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) - Get Report climbed after the specialty toy retailer beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter-earnings expectations. Net income came to $8.8 million, or 57 cents per share. Revenue totaled $93.7 million with e-commerce sales more than doubling.

2. Lennar | Increase 10%

Lennar Corp. (LEN) - Get Report rose after the company said it plans to spin off all or parts of ongoing businesses to become a pure-play homebuilder and financial services company. Lennar said the spun-off enterprise would include $3 billion to $5 billion of assets with no debt, according to Reuters.

3. Cassava Sciences | Increase 14%

Shares of Cassava Sciences (SAVA) - Get Report advanced after JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy initiated coverage of the biopharma with a buy rating and $110 price target. The analyst said Cassava could benefit from bullishness on the Alzheimer's disease space or "solely from their own potentially positive 12-month data in mid-2021."

4. Fly Leasing | Increase 12%

Fly Leasing (FLY) - Get Report rose following a report that the sale of the company has narrowed to three bidders and offers are likely in the mid-teens price range. Private-equity firms Carlyle (CG) - Get Report, Pimco/DAW and Castlelake are the remaining bidders for the company, according to Air Finance Journal. No decision on the sale is expected until next month.

5. Immatics | Increase 29%

Shares of Immatics IMTX climbed after the clinical-stage biopharma reported positive results from the dose escalation cohorts of Phase 1 trials of its product candidates IMA201, IMA202 and IMA203. The results show the first anti-tumor activity, with nine of the 10 evaluable patients showing disease control.