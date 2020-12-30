5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Bilibili, DermTech

Bilibili, Bionano Genomics, DermTech, Baidu and BeyondSpring are five top stock gainers for Wednesday.

Stocks were higher Wednesday following the U.K.'s approval of a second coronavirus vaccine.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market Wednesday:

1. Bilibili | Percentage Increase 14%

American depositary receipts of Bilibili (BILI) - Get Report were rising. Hong Kong’s dominant television broadcaster, TVB, reportedly will air an event put on by the Shanghai online video platform after the usual fireworks display over Victoria Harbor was canceled due to the coronavirus.

2. Bionano Genomics | Percentage Increase 94%

Bionano Genomics (BNGO) - Get Report at one point Wednesday more than doubled after the life sciences company said Nasdaq had granted it an additional 180-day period, until June 28, to regain compliance with the exchange's requirement that companies maintain a minimum $1 closing bid price per share.

3. DermTech | Percentage Increase 23%

Shares of DermTech (DMTK) - Get Report climbed after the diagnostics company said Geisinger Health System issued a positive medical benefit policy for its commercial and Medicare business segment for the DermTech Pigmented Lesion Assay. The assay is a noninvasive gene-expression test for the early detection of melanoma.

4. Baidu | Percentage Increase 11%

Baidu (BIDU) - Get Report American depositary receipts advanced. The Beijing internet-services company recently was listed on Zacks' Analyst Blog as one of five autonomous-vehicle stocks "with massive potential upside" in 2021. Baidu last year entered a partnership with the China-based state-owned carmaker FAW Group to develop the Hongqi EV AI-powered taxi.

5. BeyondSpring | Percentage Increase 16%

BeyondSpring (BYSI) - Get Report climbed after Evercore ISI recently initiated coverage on the biopharma with an outperform rating and a $30 price target. BeyondSpring develops and commercializes immuno-oncology cancer therapies.