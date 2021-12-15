5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday Before Fed's Key Policy Update

Stocks were falling Wednesday ahead of a crucial policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Stocks dropped Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's crucial policy update on interest rates and pace of the stimulus taper.

Here are some of the biggest gainers on Wednesday.

1. Eli Lilly LLY | Up 9.7%

Shares of Eli Lilly (LLY) - Get Eli Lilly and Company Report notched up gains Wednesday after the drugmaker lifted its forecast for Covid therapy sales, while boosting its full-year profit estimate heading into an investor day presentation in Indianapolis.

2. Pfizer PFE | Up 4%

Shares of Pfizer (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report advanced Wednesday after preliminary results showed that its experimental Covid-19 pill will be effective against the potent omicron covid variant.

3. Lowe's LOW | Up 0.93%

Shares of Lowe's (LOW) - Get Lowe's Companies, Inc. Report edged higher even after the retailer issued a muted 2022 profit outlook that could signal sluggish home improvement demand.

4. CMC Materials CCMP | Up 27.7%

Shares of CMC Materials (CCMP) - Get CMC Materials, Inc. Report surged Wednesday after the producer of consumable materials for chipmakers agreed to be acquired by Entegris (ENTG) - Get Entegris, Inc. Report. Entegris will pay $133 cash and 0.4506 share for each share of CMC.

5. AbbVie ABBV | Up 1.88%

Shares of AbbVie (ABBV) - Get AbbVie, Inc. Report were rising Wednesday. Morgan Stanley identified the drugmaker as one of the stocks that has sales and earnings that are barely influenced by changes in economic demand, Barron's reported.

Investors could bank on the stock to ride out Fed-related market volatility, the Barron's report added.