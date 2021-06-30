5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Bed Bath & Beyond, Vertex, Cuentas

Bed Bath & Beyond, Vertex, Cuentas, Verb Technology and WideOpenWest are five top stock gainers for Wednesday.

Stocks fluctuated Wednesday as fears over the spread of the highly infectious Delta coronavirus strain overshadowed investors' confidence in an economic recovery.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Wednesday:

1. Bed Bath & Beyond | Increase 13%

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Report advanced after the home retailer posted softer-than-expected first quarter earnings but raised its full-year profit guidance as same-store sales expanded for the fourth consecutive quarter under the turnaround plans of CEO Mark Tritton.

2. Vertex Energy | Increase 21%

Vertex Energy (VTNR) - Get Report shares leaped after the environmental services company unveiled an agreement to sell some assets to Clean Harbors for $140 million. The agreement prompted Craig Hallum analyst Eric Stine to raise his price target on Vertex to $25 from $13, while keeping his buy rating.

3. Cuentas | Increase 188%

Cuentas (CUEN) - Get Report skyrocketed after the fintech company signed a deal to rollout WiFi-5G sharing company WaveMax's SharedFi technology in 170 test locations in the New York City-Tristate area. The company focuses on serving the Hispanic and Latino communities.

4. Verb Technology | Increase 43%

Shares of Verb Technology (VERB) - Get Report surged after the software-as-a-service applications platform developed was among several companies being touted on messaging platform Reddit as meme stocks ripe for additional "to the moon" gains. The company was being mentioned on sub-Reddit r/RobinHoodPennyStocks as well as on StockTwits.

5. WideOpenWest | Increase 12%

WideOpenWest (WOW) - Get Report jumped after the broadband provider said it had agreed to sell five service areas in two separate transactions totaling $1.8 billion. The company agreed to sell its Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio, service areas and its Chicago, Evansville, Ind., and Anne Arundel, Md., service areas for $1.13 billion and $661 million, respectively.