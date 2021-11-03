Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Why This Technical Analyst Says October Trading Isn't Haunting Stocks
Why This Technical Analyst Says October Trading Isn't Haunting Stocks
5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Bed Bath & Beyond, CVS, Uber

Bed Bath & Beyond, CVS, Uber, R.R. Donnelly and T-Mobile are five top stock gainers for Wednesday.
Nasdaq hit a fresh record Wednesday, while broader markets cautiously navigated a series of risk headlines ahead of the Federal Reserve policy meeting.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Wednesday:

1. Bed Bath & Beyond | Increase 21%

Bed Bath & Beyond  (BBBY) - Get Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Report shares soared after the retailer made a flurry of announcements including the launch of a digital marketplace that will sell goods from third-parties. The moves ignited a suspected short-squeeze on the stock. The company also unveiled a partnership with grocery chain Kroger  (KR) - Get Kroger Co. (KR) Report.

2. CVS Health | Increase 5.4%

Shares of CVS Health  (CVS) - Get CVS Health Corporation Report jumped after the drugstore chain posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings, and lifted its 2021 profit forecast. Covid vaccinations powered solid gains in retail and pharmacy sales. Revenue rose 10% from a year ealier to $73.8 billion, beating analysts' estimates of $70.5 billion.

3. Uber Technologies | Increase 6%

Uber Technologies  (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies, Inc. Report climbed after rival Lyft  (LYFT) - Get Lyft Inc Class A Report beat analysts' third-quarter forecasts and investors recalibrated their expectations for the ride-sharing company's third-quarter earnings, due out on Thursday. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect the company to report a loss of 33 cents a share on sales of $4.42 billion.

4. R.R. Donnelly & Sons | Increase 37%

Shares of R.R. Donnelly & Sons  (RRD) - Get R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company Report jumped after the commercial printing company said it had agreed to acquired by by private investment firm Atlas Holdings in a deal enterprise valued at about $2.1 billion. RR Donnelley’s biggest investor, Chatham Asset Management, raised its offer to buy the remaining shares of the company for $9 to $9.50 a share from its $7.50-bid in October.

5. T-Mobile | Increase 5.7%

T-Mobile  (TMUS) - Get T-Mobile US, Inc. Report shares advanced after the mobile communications company beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations and raised its guidance. Total revenue increased 2% year-over-year to $19.6 billion, the company said, and total service revenue increased 4% year-over-year to $14.7 billion, driven by continued customer growth.

