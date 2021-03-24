5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Alcoa, Calumet Specialty

Alcoa, Calumet Specialty Products, Agile Therapeutics, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and Prothena are five top stock gainers for Wednesday.

Stocks were mixed Wednesday as bond yields steadied and oil prices rebounded.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Wednesday:

1. Alcoa | Increase 9.1%

Shares of Alcoa (AA) - Get Report were higher after the aluminum products giant was upgraded by Morgan Stanley analyst Carlos De Alba to overweight from equal weight with a $43 price target. Chief Executive Roy Harvey said China's reining in of aluminum production will be a "game changer," Bloomberg reported.

2. Calumet Specialty Products | Increase 15%

Calumet Specialty Products (CLMT) - Get Report rose. Wells Fargo upgraded the oil and gas company to overweight from equal weight and doubled the price target to $8 after incorporating a base-case view of the company's proposed renewable diesel transition.

3. Agile Therapeutics | Increase 15%

Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) - Get Report advanced after the women's healthcare company disclosed that Chief Executive Alfred Altomari bought 12,500 common shares for $25,000 and Chief Financial Officer Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares for $102,500 in March 23 transactions.

4. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment | Increase 39%

Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) - Get Report surged after the company, which does business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame, signed a partnership with Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) - Get Report, an entertainment marketing and content development company, to offer non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.

5. Prothena | Increase 14%

Prothena (PRTA) - Get Report climbed after the biotech priced an public offering of 3.5 million ordinary shares at $20.75 apiece. The company said it expects net proceeds of $67.8 million. The offering is expected to close March 26