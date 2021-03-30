TheStreet
5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Yelp, BioNTech, McCormick

Yelp, BioNTech, McCormick, Shockwave Medical and General Motors are five top gainers for Tuesday.
Stocks were falling Tuesday. Treasury yields rose, sparked by progress on the COVID-19 vaccine and expectations of a stimulus package.

Here are some of the top gainers for Tuesday

1. Yelp | Increase 4.1%

Yelp  (YELP) - Get Report climbed after Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet upgraded the online review company to buy from neutral and raised his share price target to $48 from $33. Bazinet sees opportunities for Yelp as businesses reopen.

2. BioNTech | Increase 7%

BioNTech  (BNTX) - Get Report rose after saying it would work with its partner Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Report to boost the manufacturing capacity of their COVID-19 vaccine to 2.5 billion doses by the end of the year. BioNTech also projected sales of roughly $11.73 billion from the vaccine this year.

3. McCormick | Increase 2.1%

Shares of McCormick  (MKC) - Get Report jumped after the spice and condiment maker posted better-than-expected fiscal-first-quarter earnings, as the pandemic continues to see more consumers cooking at home. The company also raised its full-year guidance for fiscal 2021.

4. Shockwave Medical | Increase 15%

Shockwave Medical  (SWAV) - Get Report advanced after the medical device company said it expects first-quarter revenue to range from $31 million to $32 million, more than double (up 104% to 111%) the year-earlier figure. The company said it was encouraged by the "excellent reception" of its newly launched C2 Coronary IVL product in the U.S.

5. General Motors | Increase 3.4%

General Motors  (GM) - Get Report shares advanced after Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois raised his price target on the automaker to $62 from $50, while keeping a hold rating. Also, Moody's changed its outlook to stable from negative after GM "maintained sufficient liquidity and demonstrated the operating flexibility to weather the drop and then recovery from the COVID-induced pandemic."

