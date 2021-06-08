5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Wendy's, Clover Health, Stitch Fix

Stocks were wavering Tuesday as Wall Street tried to assess the potential impact rising prices may have on the Federal Reserve's support for the recovering U.S. economy.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Tuesday:

1. Wendy's | Increase 18.4%

Wendy's (WEN) - Get Report shares surged to an all-time high as the restaurant chain appeared to enter the world of meme stocks even as regulators stepped up their monitoring of potential manipulation within social media forums.

2. Clover Health Investments | Increase 72.2%

Shares of Clover Health Investments (CLOV) - Get Report skyrocketed after meme stock investors rallied around the healthcare plan company and drove the stock higher. Clover Health is a Medicare insurance start-up that went public via venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya’s SPAC.

3. Stitch Fix | Increase 12%

Stitch Fix (SFIX) - Get Report climbed after the personal styling company posted third-quarter results that beat expectations and gave an outlook that was seen as strong, prompting a raft of analyst price-target upgrades. Stitch Fix added 234,000 active clients during the quarter. Over the past year, active users have risen 20% to 4.1 million.

4. Workhorse Group | Increase 16.1%

Workhorse Group (WKHS) - Get Report continued climbing as retail investors got behind the electric-powered delivery and utility vehicle maker. The company recently swung to a first-quarter net loss and reported lower-than-expected revenue, which rose sixfold to $521,060 from a year ago but came in below Wall Street's forecast of $2.3 million.

5. Brinker International | Increase 5.9%

Brinker International (EAT) - Get Report climbed after BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik raised his price target on the parent of Chili's and Maggiano's restaurant chains to $83 from $80 while keeping an outperform rating. He noted the stock has fallen about 15%-20% over the past three months, creating a "compelling opportunity" as valuation becomes "disconnected" from the company's earnings potential.