August 31, 2021
5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Virgin Galactic, Digital Turbine

Virgin Galactic, Digital Turbine, AC Immune SA, Spok Holdings and Eagle Pharmaceuticals are five top stock gainers for Tuesday.
Stocks finished lower Tuesday, but still ended August on a high note.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Tuesday:

1. Virgin Galactic | Increase 9%

Shares of Virgin Galactic  (SPCE) - Get Virgin Galactic Report rose after Jefferies initiated coverage on the space travel company with a buy rating and a $33 price target. Analyst Greg Konrad noted an expected ramping up in capacity by Virgin Galactic as well as rapidly growing demand.

2. Digital Turbine | Increase 14%

Shares of Digital Turbine  (APPS) - Get Digital Turbine, Inc. Report surged after the S&P Dow Jones Indices said the media and mobile communication products company will join the S&P MidCap 400, replacing Ligand Pharmaceuticals  (LGND) - Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Report, effective prior to the market opening on September 7. Ligand will be replacing Cincinnati Bell  (CBB) - Get Cincinnati Bell Inc. Report in the S&P Smallcap 600.

3. AC Immune SA | Increase 16%

Shares of AC Immune SA  (ACIU) - Get AC Immune SA Report skyrocketed after the biotech said its drug, semorinemab, slowed cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients in a test. The company said that the second co-primary endpoint was not met. Data showed that semorinemab is well tolerated with an acceptable safety profile and no unanticipated safety signals.

4. Spok Holdings | Increase 26%

Spok Holdings  (SPOK) - Get Spok Holdings, Inc. Report shares jumped after the healthcare communications said it had received a proposal from Acacia Research  (ACTG) - Get Acacia Research Corporation Report to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Spok for $10.75 a share in cash. Separately Spok announced new and updated products.

5. Eagle Pharmaceuticals | Increase 10%

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals  (EGRX) - Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report advanced after the company said the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware found that Eagle’s proposed vasopressin product does not infringe any of Par Pharmaceuticals' patents. Separately, the company said the U.S. Patent Office granted an additional patent for its Bendamustine franchise.

