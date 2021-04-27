5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: UPS, Crocs, Penn National

UPS, Crocs, Penn National Gaming, TrueBlue and First Choice Bancorp are five top stock gainers for Tuesday.

Stocks were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street posted record closings in the previous session.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Tuesday:

1. United Parcel Service | Increase 10%

United Parcel Service (UPS) - Get Report rose after delivering better-than-expected first-quarter profit. Net income came to $5.47 a share vs. an adjusted loss of $2.87 a share a year earlier. Revenue increased 27% to $22.9 billion.

2. Crocs | Increase 19%

Shares of Crocs (CROX) - Get Report jumped after the shoe producer reported record first-quarter revenue and topped analyst estimates. Net income came to $98.4 million, or $1.49 a share. Revenue of $460.1 million was up from $281.2 million a year earlier.

3. Penn National Gaming | Increase 3.5%

Penn National Gaming (PENN) - Get Report shares rose after a Needham analyst initiated coverage of the gambling company at buy with a $151 price target, calling the risk-reward balance compelling. The investment firm estimates that the North America gambling market is an emerging $35 billion opportunity.

4. TrueBlue | Increase 25%

TrueBlue (TBI) - Get Report surged after the staffing and employment services company beat Wall Street's first-quarter-earnings expectations. The company swung to net income of 20 cents a share from a loss of $4.04 a share a year earlier. Revenue totaled $459 million, down 7%.

5. First Choice Bancorp | Increase 27%

Shares of First Choice Bancorp (FCBP) - Get Report were soaring after the financial services company agreed to be acquired by Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) - Get Report in a transaction valued at $33.40 a First Choice share, or about $398 million.