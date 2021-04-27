5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: UPS, Crocs, Penn National
Stocks were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street posted record closings in the previous session.
Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Tuesday:
1. United Parcel Service | Increase 10%
United Parcel Service (UPS) - Get Report rose after delivering better-than-expected first-quarter profit. Net income came to $5.47 a share vs. an adjusted loss of $2.87 a share a year earlier. Revenue increased 27% to $22.9 billion.
2. Crocs | Increase 19%
Shares of Crocs (CROX) - Get Report jumped after the shoe producer reported record first-quarter revenue and topped analyst estimates. Net income came to $98.4 million, or $1.49 a share. Revenue of $460.1 million was up from $281.2 million a year earlier.
3. Penn National Gaming | Increase 3.5%
Penn National Gaming (PENN) - Get Report shares rose after a Needham analyst initiated coverage of the gambling company at buy with a $151 price target, calling the risk-reward balance compelling. The investment firm estimates that the North America gambling market is an emerging $35 billion opportunity.
4. TrueBlue | Increase 25%
TrueBlue (TBI) - Get Report surged after the staffing and employment services company beat Wall Street's first-quarter-earnings expectations. The company swung to net income of 20 cents a share from a loss of $4.04 a share a year earlier. Revenue totaled $459 million, down 7%.
5. First Choice Bancorp | Increase 27%
Shares of First Choice Bancorp (FCBP) - Get Report were soaring after the financial services company agreed to be acquired by Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) - Get Report in a transaction valued at $33.40 a First Choice share, or about $398 million.