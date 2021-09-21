5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Uber, Helbiz, Warner Music

Stocks rebounded, but gave up much of their gains, on Tuesday. Wall Street tried to claw back losses from Monday, the biggest single-day decline in nearly four months, sparked by concern about the indebted Chinese property giant Evergrande and the start of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Tuesday:

1. Uber | Increase 12%

Uber (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies, Inc. Report shares climbed after the ride-hailing giant said it could post its first adjusted profit for the third quarter. Uber said in an SEC filing that it now expected third-quarter results based on Ebitda to range from a loss of $25 million to a profit of $25 million.

2. Helbiz | Increase 141%

Shares of Helbiz (HLBZ) - Get HELBIZ, INC. Report as much as nearly tripled after the e-scooters and e-bicycles company unveiled a three-year agreement with Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report to stream Helbiz Live on Amazon Prime Video channels.

3. Warner Music Group | Increase 12%

Warner Music Group (WMG) - Get Warner Music Group Report shares climbed after Credit Suisse analyst Meghan Durkin upgraded the music entertainment company to outperform from neutral with a price target of $48, up from $37. Durkin sees further upside in the stock as its growth outlook, margin profile, and valuation "become clarified."

4. Upstart Holdings | Increase 10%

Shares of Upstart Holdings (UPST) - Get Upstart Holdings Inc. Report climbed after WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial (WSFS) - Get WSFS Financial Corporation Report, said it had launched a digital personal loans product powered by Upstart. The bank said the agreement expands its personal loan offerings to a wider customer base while diversifying its business.

5. QuantumScape | Increase 15%

QuantumScape (QS) - Get QUANTUMSCAPE Report shares rose after the battery technology start-up said it had partnered with a large automaker to evaluate prototypes of its solid-state battery cells. The deal also includes an option for the automaker to purchase 10-megawatt hours of battery capacity from QuantumScape's pre-pilot production line facility.

