5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Stocks Surge as Omicron Fears Fade

Stocks were rising Tuesday, with tech leading the charge, as investors looked past concerns linked to the Covid omicron variant and doubled down on growth bets in the world's major economies.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market Tuesday:

1. Starbucks | Increase 2.9%

Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report shares were heating up after MKM Partners upgraded the coffee-bar titan to buy from neutral and boosted his price target to $130 from $114. Analyst Brett Levy said in a research note that he was taking a more constructive view of the company's long-term prospects.

2. Intel | Increase 4.7%

Shares of Intel (INTC) - Get Intel Corporation Report shares powered higher after the chipmaker unveiled plans to list Mobileye, its self-driving car division sometime next year. Intel, which bought Israel-based Mobileye for $15.3 billion in 2017, will retain a majority holding in the group.

3. AutoZone | Increase 6.3%

AutoZone (AZO) - Get AutoZone, Inc. Report shares soared after the auto parts retailer beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings and revenue expectations. Net income totaled $555.2 million, or $25.69 a share, from $442.4 million, or $18.61 a share, a year ago. The FactSet consensus called for earnings $20.98 a year. Sales came to $3.67 billion, up 16.3% from a year ago, and beating the FactSet consensus of $3.37 billion.

4. Momentive Global | Increase 14%

Shares of Momentive Global (MNTV) shares climbed after a regulatory filing described the process leading up to Zendesk's (ZEN) - Get Zendesk, Inc. Report proposal to acquire the SurveyMonkey parent. In October Zendesk submitted a revised "best and final" nonbinding written proposal to acquire Momentive for $28 a share, to be paid entirely in shares of Zendesk common stock, the filing said.

5. Trupanion | Increase 35%

Trupanion (TRUP) - Get Trupanion, Inc. Report shares leaped after the company, which specializes in medical insurance for pets, and online pet products company Chewy (CHWY) - Get Chewy, Inc. Class A Report announced a partnership to offer a suite of pet health insurance and wellness plans to more than 20 million Chewy customers.