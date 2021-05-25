5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Shake Shack, Moderna, Square

Stocks were mixed Tuesday amid concern about higher inflation and encouraging remarks from Federal Reserve officials.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Tuesday:

1. Shake Shack | Increase 6.3%

Shake Shack (SHAK) - Get Report climbed after the burger chain was upgraded by two investment firms. Goldman Sachs upgraded Shake Shack to buy from neutral and raised its price target to $109 from $107. Wedbush upgraded the chain to outperform from neutral and raised its price target to $118 from $114.

2. Moderna | Increase 2.1%

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report shares rose after the biotech said its COVID-19 vaccine was successful in a study of adolescents aged 12 to 17. The company said the Phase 2/3 study of the vaccine in adolescents "has met its primary immunogenicity endpoint, successfully bridging immune responses to the adult vaccination.”

3. Square | Increase 3.2%

Square (SQ) - Get Report advanced on talk that the technology and credit card payments provider was wading into commercial and retail banking and plans to offer checking and savings accounts. Bloomberg reported that hidden code referencing the accounts had been discovered in a recent update to Square’s app for Apple's (AAPL) - Get Report iPhone and iPad.

4. United Airlines | Increase 3.4%

Shares of United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report jumped after the air carrier said it expects to post an adjusted third-quarter profit as overall demand improves. United said ticket yields for the current quarter are returning to 2019 levels, but overall capacity is still expected to be down nearly 50% from pre-pandemic tallies.

5. Norwegian Cruise Line | Increase 2.7%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) - Get Report climbed after the cruise ship operator said it planned to return to U.S. sailings in August. The company said it planned to return to U.S. cruising with Alaska cruises on Norwegian Bliss sailing from Seattle beginning Aug. 7. The COVID-19 pandemic shutdown had brought the industry to a halt more than a year ago.