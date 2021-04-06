TheStreet
5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Mudrick Capital, Snap

Mudrick Capital, Snap, Norwegian Cruise Line, Playboy and Spotify are five top gainers for Tuesday.
Author:
Publish date:

Stocks were wavering Tuesday one day after markets soared to all-time highs.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Tuesday:

1. Mudrick Capital Acquisition | Increase 16%

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II  (MUDS) - Get Report climbed following reports that Topps would be merging with the special purpose acquisition company in a transaction that values the trading-card company at $1.3 billion.

2. Snap | Increase 4.8%

Shares of Snap  (SNAP) - Get Report rose after the Snapchat parent was upgraded to overweight from neutral by Atlantic Equities analyst James Cordwell with a $75 price target. Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney assumed coverage with an outperform rating and $68 target.

3. Norwegian Cruise Line | Increase 4%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings  (NCLH) - Get Report advanced after the cruise line operator submitted a plan to U.S. health officials to restart cruising from U.S. ports beginning July 4. It's part of two-pronged plan to emerge from the COVID-19 shutdown.

4. PLBY Group | Increase 6.9%

PLBY Group  (PLBY) - Get Report shares were hopping after the owner of Playboy magazine said it was launching an NFT art gallery on Nifty Gateway’s blockchain-powered marketplace. Canaccord analyst Austin Moldow, who has a buy rating and a $28 price target on the stock, said this should be just the initial step for PLBY in executing on a long-term sustainable NFT strategy.

5. Spotify | Increase 4.4%

Spotify  (SPOT) - Get Report was climbing after Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney assumed coverage of the music and podcast streaming service with an outperform rating and $360 price target. He views Spotify as "a leader in the global audio market" and says its podcast pivot can unlock its growth curve.


